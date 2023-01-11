Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson lead 25 first-time nominees at 2023 SAG Awards

There are 25 first-time individual acting nominees invited to the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards party, including a few who may evoke some surprise that it’s their first SAG attention – namely, freshly minted Golden Globe victors Michelle Yeoh (for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Colin Farrell (for “The Banshees of Inisherin”). They were joined by six other Globe winners from Tuesday night: on the film side, Austin Butler (for “Elvis”) and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and, on the TV side, Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”), Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”) and Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”).

Other SAG Awards first-timers in film include:

For best actor, Adam Sandler for “Hustle,” Bill Nighy for “Living” and Brendan Fraser for “The Whale,” going up against fellow first-timer Farrell.

Meanwhile, in the TV races, one veteran cracked the lineup for the first time after decades in the business: Jonathan Banks for “Better Call Saul.” He’ll take on, among others, fellow rookie Adam Scott for “Severance.”

The other first-timers in television are:

For comedy series actor, Anthony Carrigan , a surprise nominee for “Barry,” going up against White as well as his series costar Bill Hader (not a first-time nominee).

for “The Crown” and for “Euphoria.” For comedy series actress, Jenna Ortega for “Wednesday,” taking on Brunson.

There were also four first-time TV series ensemble nominees at this year’s SAG Awards: those for “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Severance” and “The White Lotus.”