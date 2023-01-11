Michelle Yeoh becomes the second Asian performer to win the Best Comedy/Musical Actress Golden Globe

As expected, Michelle Yeoh took home the Best Comedy/Musical Actress Golden Globe Tuesday night for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” becoming just the second Asian performer to win the award.

Her victory comes three years after Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) made history as the first Asian Best Comedy/Musical Actress champ. Yeoh was just the the seventh woman of Asian descent to be nominated in this category. Besides Awkwafina, Machiko Kyo (1956’s “The Teahouse of the August Moon”), Miyoshi Umeki (1961’s “Flower Drum Song”), Yvonne Elliman (1973’s “Jesus Christ Superstar”), Hailee Steinfeld (2016’s “The Edge of Seventeen”), who’s of Filipino descent, and Constance Wu (2018’s “Crazy Rich Asians”) were past nominees.

Awkwafina ended up snubbed by the Oscars, but it would be shocking if Yeoh met the same fate. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is a top Best Picture contender and Yeoh is second in the Best Actress odds behind Cate Blanchett, who won the Best Drama Actress Globe Tuesday for “TÁR.” Yeoh, of course, is seeking to become the first Asian Best Actress winner and the first WOC (and second overall) to win since Halle Berry prevailed for “Monster’s” Ball (2011).

A shoo-in for the Globe, Yeoh defeated Margot Robbie (“Babylon”), Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”), Lesley Manville (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”) and Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”).

