Is Michelle Yeoh (‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’) unbeatable at the Golden Globes?

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) is one of the Oscar front-runners for Best Actress, so it’s no surprise that she’s one of the favorites at the Golden Globes too. But her road to the podium might be even smoother at the Globes since these awards split lead actresses into separate comedy/musical and drama categories.

Yeoh’s chief Oscar rival, Cate Blanchett (“TAR”), is over in the dramatic category, so Yeoh has free rein over Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress where she gets leading odds of 31/10 based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. Among those users, she’s predicted to win by every single one of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets. Also unanimous in their support are our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting the last televised Globe winners. So are the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores predicting the last two televised Globe ceremonies.

She’s helped by the fact that “Everything Everywhere” is the second most nominated film of the year with six bids and the most nominated film in this Best Actress category. And it’s not just the number of nominations. Yeoh is also the only nominee here who’s film is up for writing and directing awards, showing far greater support for her film overall. But if there is an upset, it’s likeliest to come from Margot Robbie (“Babylon“), whose film has an also-impressive five nominations. She and Yeoh are the only nominees with corresponding Best Film Comedy/Musical noms, and one of Gold Derby’s Editors is going out on a limb predicting a Robbie surprise. So be warned: nothing is ever 100% certain at the Golden Globes.

