‘Midsummer Scream’ Horror and Halloween Convention celebrates ‘Saw X’: Watch the trailer

This weekend, Lionsgate held the world’s biggest Horror and Halloween Convention at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California. The “Midsummer Scream” event took place from July 28 to July 30, consisting of a VIP exhibition walkthrough, panel discussions and of course a filmmakers cocktail reception. Among the films featured was the upcoming “Saw X,” slated to premiere in theaters on Friday, September 29. Experience the return of Tobin Bell as Jigsaw/John Kramer by watching the official trailer above.

All of you “Saw” fans out there will be delighted to know that this 10th installment takes things back to the events that occur between the original film and “Saw II,” when Jigsaw was still alive. This is the perfect time for you to either refresh your memory or finish up from where you left off. Here’s a roadmap to explore the “Saw” movies in chronological order leading up to the September 29 release of “Saw X”:

“Saw I” (2004)

“Saw II” (2005)

“Saw III” (2006)

“Saw IV” (2007)

“Saw V” (2008)

“Saw VI” (2009)

“Saw 3D” (2010)

“Jigsaw” (2017)

“Spiral: From the Book of Saw” (2021)

“Saw X” producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules, director Kevin Greutert and writers Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg escalate things to new levels by delving further into one of his Jigsaw’s most intimate games. This movie is officially considered a “midquel,” with Bell and Shawnee Smith (as Amanda, Jigsaw’s former accomplice) both reprising their iconic roles.

The plot finds Kramer traveling to Mexico in the hopes of curing his cancer, only to be scammed by some heartless fraudsters. It doesn’t take long for Kramer to return to his work and draw out some blood from the con artists. The leading “Saw X” cast members are Bell, Smith, Micheal Beach, Renata Vaca, Steven Brand and Synnove Macody Lund from production company Lionsgate/Twisted Pictures.

This was the sixth year for the fan-fave “Midsummer Scream” Horror and Halloween Convention. Besides “Saw,” other panels included Disney’s “Haunted Mansion,” Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights and Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Fright Fest.

