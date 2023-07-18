Mike White’s next project is the Illumination animated feature ‘Migration’: Watch the trailer

The next project from “The White Lotus” Emmy Award winner and 2023 nominee Mike White is for the birds.

On Tuesday, Illumination and Universal released the first trailer for “Migration,” a forthcoming animated adventure written by White and directed by Benjamin Renner (who is best known for his 2012 film “Ernest & Celestine”)

According to the studio, the film “traces the journey of a mallard family as they embark on an unforgettable vacation, persuading their overly cautious father to join them. Their goal: to migrate all the way from New England, passing through the bustling metropolis of New York City, and ultimately reaching the beautiful Bahamas.”

You can take a look at the trailer here:

Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, David Mitchell, Carol Kane, Casper Jennings, Tresi Gazal, and Danny DeVito lead the voice cast.

“Migration” is the next project from Illumination following April’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” That smash is currently the highest-grossing film of the year with $1.347 billion at the box office against a budget of $100 million. “Mario Bros.” also scored the biggest worldwide opening weekend for an animated film, and is the highest-grossing film based on a video game. Additionally, the film is the third-highest-grossing animated film as well as the fifteenth-highest-grossing film of all time.

“Migration” is set to debut in theaters on December 22, 2023.

