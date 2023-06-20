Simon Pegg worries that ‘Mission: Impossible’ stunts are going to kill Tom Cruise

Simon Pegg: British comic actor or Jewish mother?

With “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” beginning its roll-out, the 53-year-old performer, who has been part of the M:I crew since the third picture, said what a lot of us are thinking about the stunts in these films from the red carpet in Rome.

Talking about his own character, the quippy Benji Dunn, Pegg said to Deadline, “I’m lucky because Benji just kind of stays behind the computer and he does his thing.” But he went on to say, “Tom [Cruise] is jumping off cliffs on a motorbike he’s hanging his you know, hanging off trains — it’s genuinely dangerous stuff. There’s always a sense that, you know, one day, something might go wrong, we might lose Tom, you know.”

He added, “Anytime there’s a big stunt, we all have that sense of, you know, fear, but he always pulls it off.”

“Dead Reckoning Part One,” which opens domestically on July 12, features Cruise riding his motorcycle off a cliff in Norway. The behind-the-scenes video of this madness is embedded below.

An extended clip of the film shown at CinemaCon in Las Vegas featured Pom Klementieff with cool anime hair giving chase to Cruise and Hayley Atwell through the streets of Rome. Production of the project caused some controversy in Poland when Christopher McQuarrie ran afoul of railway enthusiasts when he tried to blow up an old bridge. You may also recall that audio leaked during the making of the movie way back in 2020, in which Cruise scolded members of the crew who were not taking the COVID-19 protocols seriously. In short, this movie has it all!

https://youtu.be/-lsFs2615gw

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions