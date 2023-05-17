‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ trailer: The world is coming after Tom Cruise [Watch]

One year after saving “Hollywood’s ass,” Tom Cruise has returned. The Oscar-nominated “Top Gun: Maverick” producer who was widely credited with helping bring people back to the movie theaters last summer thanks to the blockbuster “Top Gun” sequel will again risk life and limb on screens this year in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.” The Paramount release, the seventh in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, is due out on July 12.

Here’s the logline provided by the studio:

In ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,’ Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

Those words play out in the new trailer, the first since last summer’s explosive preview that has seemingly played on a loop in theaters for the last 12 months. “Our lives are the sum of our choices,” Henry Czerny’s Kitteridge, returning to the franchise for the first time since 1996’s “Mission: Impossible,” says to Cruise’s Hunt in the trailer. “And we cannot escape the past. Ethan, this mission of yours is going to cost you dearly.” The images that follow show Hunt going to extreme lengths to keep his team – including Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson, all of whom return from previous installments – safe from villainous operators like the new bad guy played by Esai Morales. Other cast members include Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Shea Whigham, and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” star Pom Klementieff.

Oscar-winner Christopher McQuarrie wrote the script and directed the new film. McQuarrie, who has worked with Cruise numerous times before – including on “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” and “Top Gun: Maverick” – will also direct “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two,” which is out next year.

Watch the trailer below.

