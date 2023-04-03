Dwayne Johnson announces live-action remake of Disney’s ‘Moana’

“Moana” will go far once again. On Monday during the Disney shareholder meeting, Dwayne Johnson announced plans for a live-action version of the 2016 animated hit. No screenwriter or director is attached, and Johnson stressed that the concept is in its early days, but the actor will reprise his role as Maui the demigod from the original feature.

Johnson is a producer of the new film with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Original “Moana” star Auli‘i Cravalho is also among the executive producers (although she likely won’t reprise her role as the title character).

“I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of ‘Moana’ to the live-action big screen,” Johnson said in a statement. “This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me. I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavor, because there is no better world for us to honor the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people.”

Cravalho, who is a native of Hawaii, said of the character they helped create, “She has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses. Moana’s strength and perseverance are inspiring—to audiences around the world, to me and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I’m looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way.”

The 2016 original film was a hit at the box office, earning just under $650 million worldwide. Co-directed by Ron Clements and John Musker (“The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin”), “Moana” featured music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina and included hit songs like “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome” (which Johnson memorably sings). Miranda was an Oscar nominee for “How Far I’ll Go.” The film itself received an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature.

