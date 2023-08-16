Will Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ break Lil Nas X’s record for longest-running #1 hit in history?

On the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart dated August 19, Morgan Wallen‘s “Last Night” extended its run at number-one. Not only that, it tied for the second longest chart-topping run in Hot 100 history. That puts it just three weeks away from tying the all-time chart record and four weeks away from breaking it. Read more about this week’s Hot 100 here at Billboard.com.

“Last Night” first reached number-one on the March 18 chart, which was the same week its parent album “One Thing at a Time” debuted on top of the Billboard 200. Overall “Last Night” has ascended to the top spot five different times: on March 18, then from April 15 to April 22, then from May 6 all the way to July 8, then on July 22, and most recently from August 12 to August 19. That adds up to 16 non-consecutive weeks on top, tying “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, and “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men. At this point it trails only “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, which spent 19 weeks at number-one.

So is “Last Night” on track to break the all-time record? Wallen is a controversial figure in country music, especially after he was caught using a racial slur. It’s worth noting that “Old Town Road” also sparked debate in the country community, though in that case it was a question of whether the song, by a Black lead artist, qualified as country music at all; Billboard controversially removed the song from its Hot Country Songs chart, while “Last Night” has now dominated Hot Country Songs for 25 weeks. So as Wallen chases Lil Nas X down the “Old Town Road,” the parallel successes of the two songs reintroduces questions about who gets to be considered country, and who is ultimately rewarded for it.

