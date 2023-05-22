Billboard 200: With 11 weeks at #1, Morgan Wallen achieves a feat no one has since Whitney Houston

Surprising no one at this point, Morgan Wallen‘s “One Thing at a Time” was number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week that ended May 18. That was the 11th week in a row for the 36-track collection. It’s the first album to spend its first 11 weeks on top since Whitney Houston‘s “Whitney” way back in 1987. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“One Thing at a Time” achieved 134,500 equivalent album units based on its combined record sales, individual track sales, and online streams. That’s more than double the total of this week’s second place album, Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights,” which accumulated 60,000 units. New releases take up the next two spots, with Jonas Brothers‘ “The Album” launching at number-three with 52,000 units and YoungBoy Never Broke Again posting “Richest Opp” at number-four with 51,000 units. YoungBoy is constantly releasing new music; this is his 15th career top-10 since just 2018, and its already his third of 2023 following “I Rest My Case” in January and “Don’t Try This at Home” in April. SZA‘s “SOS” rounds out the top five.

In our weekly predictions contest, most Gold Derby users correctly predicted that “One Thing at a Time” would be number-one yet again and also that the consistently performing album would achieve between 100,000 and 149,999 equivalent album units. We got numbers two and three wrong, though. Most of us thought “The Album” would take second place with “Midnights” in third place, but it ended up being the other way around. “Richest Opp” wasn’t in our predictions center this week, and no users correctly predicted “None of these” for number-four. Most thought “SOS” would be at number-four instead, but it placed fifth. See how you did here.

