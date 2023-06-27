Billboard 200: Morgan Wallen (‘One Thing at a Time’) spends 14th week at #1, the longest reign in more than a decade

Morgan Wallen continues to dominate the Billboard 200 albums chart. His “One Thing at a Time” spent its 14th week at number-one for the tracking week that ended on June 22. That’s the most weeks any album has occupied the top spot since Adele‘s “21” more than a decade ago. “21” spent a total of 24 weeks in first place between 2011 and 2012, so “One Thing” has a while to go before it reaches that mark. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“One Thing at a Time” achieved another 110,000 equivalent album units based on its combined record sales, individual track sales, and online streaming performance. That’s down just one-percent from last week. The album has accumulated six-figure album units in all 16 of its weeks on the chart so far, matching Bad Bunny‘s “Un Verano Sin Ti” from 2022. That’s the most ever weeks with 100,000 or more units since Billboard has been measuring equivalent album units for the last nine years.

In second place this week was another strong outing by a K-pop band. ATEEZ‘s “The World EP.2: Outlaw” just barely missed out on the top spot, achieving 105,500 units thanks in large part to collectible CD editions that were available to buy at various retailers. Gunna‘s surprise release “A Gift and a Curse” followed that by debuting at number-three with 85,000 units. Then came Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” at number-four with 60,000 units, and SZA‘s “SOS” back up to number-five with 48,000 units.

In our weekly predictions contest, the overwhelming majority of our users predicted “One Thing at a Time” to top the chart again. “Outlaw” wasn’t in our prediction center this week, and “A Gift and a Curse” was announced after we launched this week’s predictions, so it wasn’t an option either. None of our users predicted “None of these” for the number-two spot, but four users correctly predicted “None of these” for number-three. Only a couple of our users foresaw “Midnights” at number-four. But our odds did correctly anticipate “SOS” in fifth position. How did you do? Find out here.

Be sure to make your predictions so that artists can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next tracking week begins every Friday. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our music forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.