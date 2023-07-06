Emmys conundrum: How many actors is TOO many to nominate from the same show?

“I really don’t get people’s complaints about the three to four actors from one show,” argues ColtonM in our forums. “Why is it a problem if the actors are actually deserving? I’d say [‘Abbott Elementary’ co-stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, and Lisa Ann Walter] are probably all in my top five, and for sure in my top eight.” They’re weighing in on a debate that has raged on in recent years as some shows rack up massive nomination counts. Are some programs overrepresented in the nominations? And is there even a problem with that? Visit our forums for more in-depth TV discussion.

Kat_ebbs counters, “I have a problem with four or five being a yearly occurrence [above the line]. It didn’t happen for decades and then all of a sudden it’s happening every year. I do not think the quality of acting has improved to that capacity.” Blaize falls somewhere in the middle, stating that “I’m not going to root for a less deserving performance over [Lisa Ann] Walter’s just because three nominees in the same category from the same show feels like a lot. Walter is objectively going to be in a lot of people’s top seven on merit I would think.” However, “despite loving ‘Succession,’ I’ve never been one of those stans who needs it to dominate every category possible in nominations.”

Dante thinks it’s a problem within the television academy: “What we can agree is that the academy truly needs more voters who passionately care for television and actually watch the projects contending.” However, probablyROB believes that voters “are watching most of what is considered competitive, though. It’s the same 6-10 shows the majority of Americans are watching. They’re no different than the average person on this message board really. Nobody is watching everything.”

Truly, no one has enough hours in the day to watch everything in the streaming era. Once upon a time, when all television was linear, programming actually was limited to the number of hours in the day. But now streamers like Netflix and Hulu could theoretically drop 50 hours of new content at the snap of a finger, flooding the zone such that only a handful of the highest-profile programs have enough voter eyeballs on them for them to register at the awards. So is the concentration of nominations just an inevitable consequence of peak TV?

