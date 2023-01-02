Top 20 most successful ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ losers ever: Eureka, Jiggly Caliente, Asia O’Hara …

For nearly two decades now, the contestants of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” have entertained audiences with their lip syncs, fierce looks and wild personalities. In all, there have been more than 20 American winners when you combine the regular show with the “All Stars” champions. But what about the — gulp — losers? Many of the queens who failed to take home the crown ended up being more successful in the long run than those who beat them. In our photo gallery above, we have pored through the roster of former queens to bring you the definitive list of the Top 20 most successful “RuPaul’s Drag Race” losers ever (in alphabetical order).

RuPaul Charles hosts the Emmy-winning series and is currently joined on the judging panel by Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley. In 2022, the reality TV program welcomed back eight of the most popular champions of all time for a special “All Winners” season. None of the historical also-rans were invited to attend, though Raven from Season 2 and All Stars 1 made a special appearance in the season premiere to trick the contestants into thinking she’d be competing alongside them. Raven obviously makes our most successful losers list, but who are the others?

Asia O’Hara (Season 10) — Even after the butterfly debacle on the grand finale of season 10, Asia has managed to be a mainstay in the public arena of the franchise. Not only was she an original member of the cast of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!,” but Asia has also been the host of the Werq the World tour since 2018.

Eureka O’Hara (Season 9, Season 10, All Stars 6) — After two standard runs on season 9 (in which they were ejected for a knee injury) and season 10, Eureka joined Shangela and Bob the Drag Queen as a cast member of the HBO series “We’re Here” which concluded its third season in 2022. Since then, they were a finalist on AS6, appeared on “American Horror Story,” and joined the new rotating cast of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” in Las Vegas.

Jiggly Caliente (Season 4, All Stars 6) — Though she had only short stints on both season 4 and AS6 almost 10 years later, Jiggly was able to legitimize her status in the scene by appearing in episode of the Emmy-winning series “Pose” and ushering in the “Drag Race Phillippines” franchise as a permanent judge on its first season.

Manila Luzon (Season 3, All Stars 1, All Stars 4) — Since taking the runner-up position on season 3 in 2011, Manila has not let up. She’s released nine non-album music singles, multiple EPs and a full length debut album. She also had appearances on “Real Housewives,” “America’s Next Top Model” and “General Hospital.” In 2022, she became the host of “Drag Den,” a Phillippine reality competition series.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Season 11, All Stars 6) — In the short time since our introduction to Silky on season 11, she has managed to compete two more times on AS6 and “Canada vs. the World.” She also found time to appear in Lizzo’s “Juice” video and developed the web series for WOWPresents Plus “Shantay You Pray.”

To see all 20 top losing queens, be sure to visit our photo gallery above (or click here for direct access).

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on MTV. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Drag Race” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.