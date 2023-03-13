Only 15 movies have won more Oscars than ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’: Can you name them?

As Gold Derby predicted, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” dominated the 2023 Oscars on Sunday, March 12. In all, A24’s sci-fi hit from filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert claimed seven trophies: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Best Film Editing. Just how impressive is seven Oscars? In the past 95 years of Academy Awards ceremonies, only 15 films have managed to take home more statuettes.

When the Oscars like you, they really, really like you. Tour our photo gallery above (or click here for direct access) to see the 15 films with the most Oscars won throughout history. At 11 victories apiece, the current three record-holders are “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” “Titanic” and “Ben-Hur.” But where do other Academy Awards faves like “West Side Story,” “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Gone with the Wind” fall on the all-time list?

For the record, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is now tied with the following 11 movies that have each claimed seven Oscars: “Gravity” (2013), “Shakespeare in Love” (1998), “Schindler’s List” (1993), “Dances with Wolves” (1990), “Out of Africa” (1985), “The Sting” (1973), “Patton” (1970), “Lawrence of Arabia” (1962), “The Bridge on the River Kwai” (1957), “The Best Years of Our Lives” (1946) and “Going My Way” (1944).

ABC’s 2023 ceremony was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the third time. Throughout the three-and-a-half-hour show, he continued to poke fun at Will Smith‘s infamous Oscar slap of Chris Rock from the previous year. Last time, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall co-hosted the ceremony together, and before that there were three years of no hosts.

Other than “Everything Everywhere All at Once” dominating with seven Oscars, Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” also scored big with four wins for Best International Feature, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Score. Next in line with two victories was A24’s “The Whale,” winning for Best Actor (Brendan Fraser) and Best Makeup & Hairstyling.

Of the 10,042 people who predicted the Oscar winners this year at Gold Derby, nobody got a perfect 100% score. But there was one person who got 22 out of 23 categories correct, Josh M Parker. The only category he missed was Best Production Design — he predicted “Babylon” instead of “All Quiet.” See where YOU scored on the overall leaderboard.

