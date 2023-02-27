MPSE Golden Reel Awards 2023: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our Expert Clayton Davis (Variety) for a perfect score when predicting the 2023 Motion Picture Sound Editors Awards winners on Sunday night. Our top scorer is actually tied with User Alex_McGillvrey but has the better point score of 7,510 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 900 people worldwide predicted these MPSE guild champs with our top scorer getting 6 of 6 categories for films correct. Movie champs at the Los Angeles ceremony included “Elvis,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Gold Derby Editors predicting, I am in first place with 83.33%. We than have a tie at 66.67% for Charles Bright, Denton Davidson, Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery, Matt Noble, Christopher Rosen and Paul Sheehan. Marcus Dixon finishes at 50.00%. See Editors’ scores.

In addition to Davis, Eng and Rosen, five other Experts made predictions. Four finished with 66.67%: Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Matt Neglia (Next Best Picture), Anne Thompson (Indiewire) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Tim Gray (Variety) has 33.33% correct. See Experts’ scores.

