‘Mrs. Davis’ Emmy FYC red carpet interviews with Betty Gilpin, Andy McQueen, Jake McDorman and more … [WATCH]

It’s Emmy season — so what better time than now for TV academy voters to consider Peacock’s limited series “Mrs. Davis” and its entire cast? Gold Derby associate editor Latasha Ford was on the red carpet Sunday, June 4 to interview lead cast members Betty Gilpin, Andy McQueen and Jake McDorman as well as executive producers/directors Alethea Jones and Owen Harris.

The cast and crew took part in a lively panel held at The Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate the show. Watch our exclusive red carpet interviews above.

SEE Betty Gilpin on ‘Mrs. Davis’: ‘It was my favorite experience I’ve ever had’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

The eight-part limited series stars Gilpin as Sister Simone, a nun who partners with her ex-boyfriend Wiley (McDorman) on a globe-spanning journey to destroy Mrs. Davis, a powerful artificial intelligence. McQueen, Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha and Mathilde Ollivier co-star.

“Mrs. Davis” was created by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof for Peacock. It premiered at South by Southwest (SXSW) on March 11, 2023, before its debut on Peacock on April 20, 2023. Hernandez, Lindelof, Harris, Jones and Eugene Kelly serve as executive producers.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?