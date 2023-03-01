The first trailer for Peacock’s ‘Mrs. Davis’ wants to talk to you

On the heels of “Poker Face,” Peacock is back with another hotly anticipated, highly promising dramedy that’s something like a high-end version of a broadcast procedural. Spiritually minded sci-fi series “Mrs. Davis” comes to the streaming service on April 20. Peacock released the series’ first teaser trailer on Wednesday.

The teaser features a number of people all over the world handing other people airpods and saying, “She wants to talk to you.” The call is coming at an inconvenient time for some of these people, like a comedian during her set and a bride during her wedding, but everyone is ecstatic to hear from this mysterious lady. At the end of the teaser, the letters “AI” briefly appear on a black title screen, then the rest of the title flashes into focus: “Mrs. Davis.” That’s her. She’s an artificial intelligence with a sinister plot to enslave humanity, one gamified, reliance-building “Quest” at a time.

“Mrs. Davis” tells the story of the epic battle between Mrs. Davis, the world’s most powerful AI, and Sister Simone (Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”), a nun from Reno who’s not about to let an algorithm take over the world. Jake McDorman (“Limitless”) plays Simone’s ex, who has his own beef with Mrs. Davis. The cast also includes Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha and Mathilde Ollivier.

The show comes from the somewhat unlikely creative pairing of “The Big Bang Theory” writer Tara Hernandez and Emmy-winning “Watchmen” and “Lost” executive producer Damon Lindelof. Hernandez serves as the showrunner. “Black Mirror: San Junipero” director Owen Harris executive-produces and directs multiple episodes, including the pilot.

The eight-episode first season premieres Thursday, April 20 on Peacock, with the first four episodes. Subsequent episodes will come out weekly on Thursdays.

