MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User carlygreene for an excellent score of 71.43% when predicting the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards winners on Sunday night. Our top scorer is just ahead of three people — wolfali, Dferny and Hailstorm_3 — at 64.29% and has a good point score of 8,538 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 600 people worldwide predicted these film and television champs with our top scorer getting five of six movie and TV categories correct. Winners at the Los Angeles ceremony included “Scream VI” (Best Movie), Tom Cruise (Best Performance in a Movie), “The Last of Us” (Best Show) and Jenna Ortega (Best Performance in a Show).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our eight Gold Derby Editors predicting, Joyce Eng is best at 57.14%. Daniel Montgomery is in second place at 50.00%. Following with a four-way tie at 42.86% are Denton Davidson, Marcus Dixon, Paul Sheehan and myself. Finishing at 28.57% are Ray Richmond and Christopher Rosen. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions