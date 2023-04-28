MTV Movie and TV Awards announce Best Musical Moment nominees: Here’s how to vote for the winner

The nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards were announced on April 5, but they weren’t done yet. On April 27 they revealed another category, Best Musical Moment, which is slightly different from the Best Song award that is voted on and presented separately. The 16 nominees for that award are as follows:

Daisy Jones and The Six — “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”

Don’t Worry Darling — Jack’s Tap Dance

Elvis — “Trouble”

Ginny and Georgia — “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party)

M3GAN — “Titanium”

Matilda the Musical — “Revolting Children”

Purple Hearts — “Come Back Home”

RRR — “Naatu Naatu”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — “Body”

SNL — “Big Boys”

Stranger Things — “Running Up That Hill”

The Last of Us — “Long Long Time” (Bill and Frank Play Piano)

The School for Good and Evil — “You Should See Me in a Crown”

The Summer I Turned Pretty — “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”

Wednesday — “Goo Goo Muck”

Young Royals — “Simon’s Song”

Voting for these awards will be conducted via MTV’s Instagram Stories from Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, and the winner will be revealed along with the rest on Sunday, May 7. This category differs from Best Song in that it’s not just about original compositions from movies and TV shows. It includes, for instance, the instantly iconic use of Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill” in season four of “Stranger Things,” and Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett singing Linda Ronstadt‘s “Long, Long Time” in the heartbreaking third episode of “The Last of Us.”

There is, however, also the original song “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” which won the Oscar for Best Original Song but wasn’t nominated for Best Song by the MTV Movie and TV Awards. Will it be the fan favorite here as it was with academy members, or will the MTV demographic go in a different direction?

