MTV Movie and TV Awards: Can Vecna vanquish M3GAN in Best Villain battle?

Among the most entertaining categories at the MTV Movie and TV Awards every year is Best Villain, but for a category intended to be all in good fun, its history has included some pretty iconic characters, from Denzel Washington‘s Oscar-winning Detective Alonzo Harris in “Training Day,” to Heath Ledger‘s Oscar-winning Joker in “The Dark Knight,” to Tom Hiddleston‘s star-making Loki in “The Avengers.” Who will join their ranks this year?

Well, judging from the combined predictions of Gold Derby users as of this writing, we can expect the title character from the campy horror film “M3GAN” to prevail. Voiced by Jenna Davis and embodied by Amie Donald, M3GAN is an artificially intelligent doll who becomes hostile. She’s backed by 12 of our Top 24 Users and a whopping 17 of our All-Star Top 24. This isn’t the first time a killer doll has been nominated: Brad Dourif contended in 1999 for playing Chucky in “Bride of Chucky.” But she’d be the first doll to win.

However, she’ll have to win a fight against Jamie Campbell Bower‘s Vecna from “Stranger Things,” who ranks second in our odds with support from four Top Users and six All-Stars. We know fan voters love the Netflix series, which won Best Show twice. But its nominated season aired almost a year ago, so it might be out of sight, out of mind for the audience members deciding the winners.

That may also be a problem for the baddie ranked third in our odds, Elizabeth Olsen‘s Scarlet Witch from “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” That film premiered in May 2022. However, we know Olsen and this character in particular are popular: she won Best Performance in a Show and Best Fight (with Kathryn Hahn) just two years ago for “WandaVision.” That may be why she’s supported by five of our Top Users and one All-Star.

Round out the category are the CGI bear from “Cocaine Bear” and Harry Styles from “Don’t Worry Darling.” The latter is an established star with tons of fans who have voted him to American Music Award and MTV Video Music Award wins. Whether that fandom followed him into movie theaters to see that film is another question. We’ll find out either way on May 7.

