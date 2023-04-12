Will ‘Black Panther’ or ‘Scream’ become just the 4th franchise to win multiple MTV Movie and TV Awards for Best Movie?

The MTV Movie and TV Awards are driven by fans, so they’re more welcoming to popular sequels than, say, the Oscars usually are. To date, three film franchises have won the Golden Popcorn for Best Movie multiple times. This year there could be a fourth if “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” or “Scream VI” prevails.

The first franchise to win the top prize multiple times was “The Lord of the Rings.” In fact, all three films in the trilogy won Best Movie: “The Fellowship of the Ring” in 2002, “The Two Towers” in 2003, and “The Return of the King” (the one that won the Oscar) in 2004.

Even more popular was “Twilight,” which won Best Movie for four out of its five entries: the original in 2009, “New Moon” in 2010, “Eclipse” in 2011, and “Breaking Dawn Part 1” in 2012. “Breaking Dawn Part 2” wasn’t even nominated for Best Movie; MTV might have wanted to avoid “Twilight” fatigue with another inevitable win for the supernatural romance series.

The third franchise to win repeated awards was “The Avengers.” The first Marvel superhero team-up prevailed in 2013, followed by “Endgame’s” victory in 2019. Now, you could argue that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one great big franchise, in which case you could also include 2018 winner “Black Panther” and 2022 champ “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” But for the purposes of this article, let’s separate the MCU out into its component parts.

With that in mind, a Golden Popcorn for “Wakanda Forever” would make “Black Panther” the fourth franchise to prevail multiple times. And it’s currently the front-runner to do just that. According to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, the Marvel film has a very slight edge against “Top Gun: Maverick,” which would be the first in its franchise to win since the original “Top Gun” predates these awards.

Or it could be “Scream” that doubles up. The original film in the slasher franchise won in 1997, but the series wasn’t nominated again until the fifth “Scream” in 2022. A win now for “Scream VI” would come 26 years after the original, which would be by far the longest gap between same-franchise Best Movie winners. It currently ranks third in our odds. But many MTV Movie and TV Award online voters probably weren’t alive when the first film won, so it remains to be seen what this new demographic will think. Which film do you think will win Best Movie?

