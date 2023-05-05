MTV Movie and TV Awards predictions: Our official odds say ‘The Last of Us,’ Austin Butler, Jenna Ortega will win big

Expect a big night for “The Last of Us” this Sunday, May 7, at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. That’s according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center since nominations were announced. Scroll down for our complete predictions below listed in order of their racetrack odds, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

“The Last of Us” has seven nominations (including Best Musical Moment, a social media category that isn’t in our predictions center), and we think it’ll win four of those: Best Show, Best Breakthrough Performance for Bella Ramsey, Best Hero for Pedro Pascal, and Best Duo for both Ramsey and Pascal.

There’s only one other show we’re expecting to win multiple awards, and that’s “Stranger Things.” The nostalgic, 1980s-set horror series has won Best Show twice before, and though we’re not anticipating another win for it there, we do give it best odds to claim Best Kick-Ass Cast and Best Fight for the duel between Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the evil Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

TV is tipped to win the lion’s share of awards, but Best Movie honors are expected to go to “Top Gun: Maverick” in a close race with “Scream VI” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” And though he didn’t quite manage to take home the Oscar for Best Actor, Austin Butler is favored to win Best Performance in a Movie for playing the titular King of Rock and Roll in “Elvis.” Are we right about which way the wind is blowing at these fan-voted awards? See our full list of predictions below.

BEST MOVIE

“Top Gun: Maverick” — 11/2

“Scream VI” — 11/2

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — 11/2

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — 6/1

“Nope” — 13/2

“Elvis” — 13/2

“Smile” — 7/1

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Austin Butler, “Elvis” — 69/20

Michael B. Jordan, “Creed III” — 37/10

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick” — 4/1

Keke Palmer, “Nope” — 9/2

Floren Pugh, “Don’t Worry Darling” — 9/2

BEST SHOW

“The Last of Us” — 5/1

“Wednesday” — 11/2

“Stranger Things” — 6/1

“The White Lotus” — 6/1

“Yellowjackets” — 13/2

“Wolf Pack” — 7/1

“Yellowstone” — 7/1

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday” — 10/3

Sadie Sink, “Stranger Things” — 4/1

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building” — 5/1

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus” — 11/2

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets” — 13/2

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones and the Six” — 7/1

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” — 16/5

Keke Palmer, “Nope” — 39/10

Dylan O’Brien, “Not Okay” — 4/1

Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery 2” — 9/2

Jennifer Coolidge, “Shotgun Wedding” — 9/2

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” — 31/10

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon” — 4/1

Joseph Quinn, “Stranger Things” — 4/1

Bad Bunny, “Bullet Train” — 9/2

Rachel Sennott, “Bodies Bodies Bodies” — 9/2

BEST HERO

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” — 17/5

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday” — 18/5

Diego Luna, “Andor” — 9/2

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick” — 9/2

Paul Rudd, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — 9/2

BEST VILLAIN

M3GAN, “M3GAN” — 82/25

Jamie Campbell Bower, “Stranger Things” — 39/10

Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” — 4/1

The Bear, “Cocaine Bear” — 9/2

Harry Styles, “Don’t Worry Darling” — 9/2

BEST KICK-ASS CAST

“Stranger Things” — 82/25

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — 18/5

“Teen Wolf: The Movie” — 9/2

“Outer Banks” — 9/2

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — 9/2

BEST KISS

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow, “Outer Banks” — 37/10

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux, “The Last of Us” — 19/5

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones and the Six” — 4/1

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne, “Only Murders in the Building” — 4/1

Harry Styles and David Dawson, “My Policeman” — 9/2

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” — 69/20

Rachel Sennott, “Bodies Bodies Bodies” — 37/10

Sosie Bacon, “Smile” — 4/1

Justin Long, “Barbarian” — 9/2

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Cocaine Bear” — 9/2

BEST FIGHT

Jamie Campbell Bower vs. Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things” — 16/5

Keanu Reeves vs. Everyone, “John Wick: Chapter 4” — 39/10

Courteney Cox vs. Ghostface, “Scream VI” — 4/1

Escape from Narkina 5, “Andor” — 9/2

Brad Pitt vs. Bad Bunny, “Bullet Train” — 9/2

BEST SONG

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — 18/5

“Vegas” from “Elvis” — 9/2

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” — 5/1

“Still Alive” from “Scream VI” — 5/1

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” — 6/1

“I Ain’t Worried” from “Top Gun: Maverick” — 7/1

BEST DUO

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” — 10/3

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, “Do Revenge” — 19/5

Jenna Ortega and Thing, “Wednesday” — 4/1

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller, “Top Gun: Maverick” — 9/2

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò, “The White Lotus” — 9/2

