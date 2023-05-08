Horror slays at MTV Movie and TV Awards: ‘Scream VI’ and ‘The Last of Us’ take top prizes

Horror had a good night at the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards when winners were announced on May 7. The slasher sequel “Scream VI” won Best Movie while HBO’s post-apocalyptic zombie drama “The Last of Us” claimed Best Show. Check out the complete list of winners here.

The “Scream VI” victory was an upset. It ranked third in our odds behind front-runner “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” both of which dominated the box office, which is generally a good sign at these audience-voted awards. But perhaps we should have seen it coming. “Scream VI” was the most recent release nominated, so it had the benefit of being fresh in fans’ minds. And back in 1997 the very first “Scream” film won Best Movie against box office behemoths “Independence Day” and “The Rock.” This victory makes “Scream” one of the few franchises to win Best Movie multiple times, alongside “The Lord of the Rings,” “Twilight,” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Over on the TV side, “The Last of Us” was the big winner with three victories. It claimed Best Show, and Pedro Pascal doubled up with victories for Best Hero and Best Duo, the latter of which he shared with his co-star Bella Ramsey. Best Performance in a Show was also a spooky choice, with Jenna Ortega taking the prize for the supernatural horror-adjacent comedy “Wednesday.” It probably didn’t hurt that Ortega also starred in “Scream VI.”

Other major winners included Tom Cruise (Best Performance in a Movie for “Top Gun: Maverick”), Joseph Quinn (Best Breakthrough Performance for “Stranger Things”), Elizabeth Olsen (Best Villain for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”), and Drew Barrymore (Best Host for “The Drew Barrymore Show”). Barrymore was originally slated to host the MTV Movie and TV Awards, but she dropped out to stand in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America, which went on strike at the start of May. As a result of the labor action, the event switched to pre-taped clips instead of the originally planned live ceremony.

