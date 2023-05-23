MTV Video Music Awards announce date and location for 2023 show

The MTV Video Music Awards have announced when and where they will take place in 2023. The network revealed that the show will remain at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for the second year in a row and for the third time in five years, and that it will air live on September 12.

Paramount President of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events Bruce Gillmer said in a statement, “We’re thrilled to be returning to the Prudential Center in Newark for this year’s VMAs! Celebrating one of our biggest nights in music with the Garden State’s incredible fans has been our goal since last year’s highly successful event.”

Prudential Center President Jake Reynolds added, “We are incredibly proud to have the Prudential Center once again serve as the home for the 40th Annual MTV Video Music Awards. All eyes of the entertainment industry will be focused on Newark, New Jersey, as the brightest stars come together to perform at a marquee showcase within our world-class venue. This event allows us the opportunity to celebrate all genres of music for fans throughout the world, as we do all year round. We appreciate the ability to continue our long-standing partnership with MTV and look forward to an amazing evening.”

Newark mayor Ras J. Baraka said, “Awarding Newark as host city for the 2023 ‘VMAs’ echoes not only our selection by MTV in 2022 and 2019, but also reverberates our city’s historic vibe as a hotbed of musical genius. Starting with America’s first known composer in 1759, through the jazz explosion in the 1920s, and up to today’s full spectrum of genres from hip hop to opera, Newark has long served as America’s turntable for harmonic expression. The relevance of the Video Music Awards rising up today from the same city that registered the film and video industry’s first nitrocellulose patent is not lost on me as Newark continues to sit squarely at the crossroads of motion picture and music.”

Last year’s big winner was Taylor Swift, who claimed Video of the Year for the third time in her career for her short film version of “All Too Well.” But rapper Jack Harlow came away with the most awards (four). Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj was given the honorary Video Vanguard Award, while Red Hot Chili Peppers were anointed with the Global Icon Award. Who will the honorees be this time around?

