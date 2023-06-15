‘Murdaugh Murders’ Emmys FYC panel: Survivor Morgan Doughty explains why she ‘instantly felt comfortable’ with filmmakers [WATCH]

Earlier this year, the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh kept millions of people captivated for five weeks until the powerful ex-lawyer was found guilty on all counts on March 2. Just eight days earlier, the story of how his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, met their end was examined in the three-part Netflix true crime series “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal,” which was viewed for over 40 million hours in its first week. Executive producers Julia Willoughby Nason (who also co-directed) and Michael Gasparro knew they could make their docuseries stand out from the crowd, and the world happened to see it at just the right time. Recently, the filmmakers and one of their subjects, Morgan Doughty, joined L. A. Times senior writer Meredith Blake for a virtual 2023 Emmys FYC panel discussion. Watch the Q&A video above.

Gasparro, who previously worked with most of his “Murdaugh Murders” co-producers on such fact-based series as “Fyre Fraud” (2019) and “LuLaRich” (2021), made it clear that, when it came to this project, they wanted to avoid making a show “just about murder” and instead “find a different avenue into it.” Their perfect nexus, which he said “shined a light on everything,” was what he calls “the boat incident,” referring to a 2019 tragedy wherein a teenage Paul Murdaugh crashed his family’s boat, killing one of his friends and injuring several others. “If we didn’t get access to the kids on the boat,” Gasparro said, “we weren’t going to do [the show]. We wanted to connect somehow.”

One of those kids was Doughty (now 24), who took her lawyer’s advice to respond to Gasparro after initially rebuffing his attempt to reach out. As Paul Murdaugh’s ex-girlfriend, she was, in the words of Gasparro, “a very important piece” of the story these filmmakers wanted to tell. In recounting her first meeting with Gasparro, Doughty said she “instantly felt comfortable” and “trusted [him] immediately,” and then expressed gratitude for the way he and his team “never lost sight of Mallory [Beach],” her dear friend whose death permanently damaged the Murdaugh dynasty.

In regard to the public now knowing about the abuse she suffered while dating Murdaugh, Doughty said she is glad she can “be a voice for the people that are so young and are experiencing it.” Since the series’ premiere, she has welcomed messages from women and girls who make her “heart feel really full” by accepting her guidance after bravely sharing their traumatic stories.

In addition to striking a chord with audiences, “Murdaugh Murders” has been generally well-received by critics. Richard Roeper (Chicago Sun Times) calls the series a “compelling viewing experience,” while Chris Vognar (Rolling Stone) praises the filmmakers’ “fine job [of] spinning the yarn, pulling the viewer this way and that, and letting the… details slowly pile up.”

Anyone who watched this case unfold would agree with Nason’s point that “it’s a huge, layered story” – so much so that it was challenging for this crew to convey in less than three hours. According to Nason, their strategy “was to focus on the story arcs and not get too swept away… in Alex Murdaugh.” After deciding to prioritize subjects like Doughty, they relied on the South Carolina country’s “beautiful, vast landscape” to set the series’ “metaphoric tone” and strived to draw viewers’ attention to people “who were actually affected” by decades of entanglement in the Murdaugh machine.

After all she and those close to her have been through, Doughty knows all too well that there is “a lot of hurt in [her] community” and hopes those outside of it will “be supportive [and] open-minded.” She, Gasparro and Nason all agree that, regarding Murdaugh’s wrongdoings, “there’s so much more that wasn’t shared,” but Doughty clarified that she is now primarily concerned with keeping Beach’s name alive and “will continue to do so for the rest of the victims.”

