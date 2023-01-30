‘Murder Mystery 2’ trailer: Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back together again

Netflix is back in the Adam Sandler business. On Monday, Netflix released the first official trailer for “Murder Mystery 2,” which serves as a sequel to the 2019 film “Murder Mystery,” and is directed by Jeremy Garelick.

In the film, it has been four years after solving their first murder mystery and Nick and Audrey Spitz (Sandler and Jennifer Aniston) “are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja on his private island. But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect.”

You can watch the trailer here:

In addition to Sandler and Aniston, the new film stars Melanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Annie Mumolo, Tony Goldwyn, and Mark Strong. It was written by James Vanderbilt who also wrote the first.

The film was produced by Sandler, Anniston, Allen Covert, Tripp Vinson, and James D. Stern under the Happy Madison Productions, Echo Films, Mythology Entertainment, Vinson Films, and Endgame Entertainment banners.

“Murder Mystery 2” is scheduled to be released on Netflix on March 31, 2023.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions