Murray Bartlett could achieve something no one’s done before with an Emmy win for ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Murray Bartlett received not one but two Emmy nominations this year. One was widely expected, in Best Drama Guest Actor for “The Last of Us,” but the other one, perhaps not as much. He was nominated for “Welcome to Chippendales” in Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor, the category he won last year for “The White Lotus.” And he’ll make history if he wins the award again.

Another victory would make Bartlett the first person to win the category in consecutive years. There is, unsurprisingly, not a ton of back-to-back champs in a category recognizing one-offs like limited and anthology series and TV movies. Since the category was formalized in 1975, Beau Bridges is the only one who’s won it twice for “The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom” in 1993 and “The Second Civil War” in 1997. Michael Moriarty, who triumphed in 2002 for “James Dean,” comes with an asterisk because he won for the TV movie “The Glass Menagerie” in 1974 in Best Drama Supporting Actor. Prior to 1975, supporting performers in limited series and TV movies competed in drama or comedy categories, so technically, he’s only won the limited series/TV movie supporting actor category once.

At the moment, Bartlett is fifth in the odds, trailing Golden Globe winner Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”), Richard Jenkins (“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), Ray Liotta (“Black Bird”) and Young Mazino (“Beef”). Jesse Plemons (“Love & Death”) and Joseph Lee (“Beef”) are in sixth and seventh, respectively. Prior to nominations, Bartlett arguably felt much more of a long shot to win, but “Welcome to Chippendales” over-performed with five nominations, including four in acting, which pretty much no one saw coming. It has more acting nominations than “Black Bird” and “Dahmer,” which each got three, so it’s clearly a branch favorite.

And it’s easy to see why. The wild and tragic backstory of Chippendales provides Bartlett and his fellow nominees Kumail Nanjiani, Annaleigh Ashford and Juliette Lewis a lot of baity and colorful material. Bartlett also plays the most sympathetic figure of the Hulu series, choreographer Nick De Noia, who was murdered in 1987 after Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee (Nanjiani) ordered a hit on him.

De Noia just so happened to have been a two-time Emmy winner, something he constantly brought up on the series. And now Emmy voters have two chances to make Bartlett one too.

