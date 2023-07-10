‘Napoleon’ trailer: Ridley Scott returns with Joaquin Phoenix as French emperor [Watch]

The apparently ageless Ridley Scott is back with another historical epic. On Monday, Apple and Sony debuted the first trailer for Scott’s “Napoleon,” the 85-year-old filmmaker’s latest widescreen blockbuster.

The film reunites Scott with his “Gladiator” star Joaquin Phoenix for the first time since that Oscar-winning hit. “Joaquin is about as far from conventional as you can get. Not deliberately, but out of intuition,” Scott previously told Empire about his star. “That’s what makes him tick. If something bothers him, he’ll let you know.”

In that same interview, Scott said Phoenix basically rewrote the script to better align it with his take on the character. “We unpicked the film to help him focus on who Bonaparte was. I had to respect that, because what was being said was incredibly constructive. It made it all grow bigger and better,” Scott said.

The last time the two men worked together, Phoenix received his first Oscar nomination. In the time since, Phoenix has landed three more nominations – all for Best Actor – and he won an Oscar for “Joker” in 2020. “Napoleon” is one of two big films that have Phoenix in the awards conversation for 2024, following “Beau Is Afraid.”

But we’re here to talk about the “Napoleon” trailer before any Oscar buzz can grow loud. Here’s how Apple describes the film:

Directed by Ridley Scott from a screenplay by David Scarpa, “Napoleon” stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and military leader. The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby. The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary. An Apple Studios production in conjunction with Scott Free Productions, “Napoleon” is produced by Scott, Kevin Walsh, Mark Huffam and Phoenix, with Michael Pruss and Aidan Elliott serving as executive producers.

In addition to Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby as Josephine (who, it should be noted, looks like she’s having a blast in the teaser), the film stars Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludvine Sagnier, Matthew Needham, Youssef Kerkour, Phil Cornwell, Ian McNeice, and Paul Rhys.

“Napoleon” is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 22, 2023, by Sony Pictures Entertainment, before releasing on Apple TV+ at a later date.

PREDICT the 2024 Oscar nominees through January 23

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions