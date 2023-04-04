Nat Geo releases trailer for Holocaust-themed limited series ‘A Small Light’ in advance of May 1 launch

National Geographic today released the trailer for the forthcoming Holocaust-themed eight-part limited series “A Small Light” starring BAFTA and Indie Spirit nominee Bel Powley, Liev Schreiber and Joe Cole that will have a multinetwork launch on May 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with a simulcast of the first pair of episodes across Nat Geo, Nat Geo WILD and Lifetime and streaming the following day on Disney+ and Hulu. Freeform will encore the premiere episodes on May 6.

See the official trailer below.

“A Small Light” reaches beyond the tale of Anne Frank to tell the true story of Miep Gies (played by Powley in the series) and her husband Jan (Cole). Miep was initially a young, carefree and party-hearty secretary in Anne’s father Otto Frank’s (played here by Schreiber) company in the Netherlands in 1942 when the heat of Nazi occupation during World War II became too great. Otto asked his employee Miep to hide him and his Jewish family (along with friends the van Pels and dentist Fritz Pfeffer) to escape deportation and persecution.

Thus began a two-year ordeal in which Miep and her husband protected and sustained eight souls in a previously unoccupied area of a home in Amsterdam that came to be known as the Secret Annex. For those many months, the couple dedicated their lives to keeping the Franks (including Otto and Anne), the van Pels’ and Pfeffer out of sight and fed – gathering food and provisions from several locations so as not to raise suspicions while also delivering letters. It’s in this hiding place where Anne wrote her diary. Interwoven are glimpses of members of the resistance who assisted Miep and Jan. The series illuminates the daily risks taken by the couple and the ways it took over their lives.

Before those being hidden were discovered and the hiding place was stripped by the Nazi authorities in August 1944, it was Miep who kept Anne’s diaries and saved them in her desk drawer with the goal of giving them back to Anne once they reunited. Instead, she gave them to her father Otto, the sole survivor of the Secret Annex. He would publish his daughter’s memories into the book that’s still shared around the world.

“A Small Light” is produced by ABC Signature and Keshet Studios.

