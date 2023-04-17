Natasha Lyonne and ‘Poker Face’ on the rise in Emmy comedy best actress/series odds – and that’s no lie

Don’t look now, but Natasha Lyonne and her first-year Peacock murder mystery/comedy “Poker Face” are rising fast on Gold Derby. Lyonne, a four-time Emmy nominee (in 2014 as guest drama actress on “Orange is the New Black” and 2019 as lead actress, writer and producer of “Russian Doll”) now sits in fifth place with combined odds of 17/2 after passing Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”) this week. Having jumped five spots since mid-February, she now trails only Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) and Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) among leads.

The rise hasn’t been quite as dramatic for “Poker Face” in the comedy series. Over the last week, it slipped past “What We Do in the Shadows” to claim the eighth spot with 16/1 combined odds. This means that were the Emmy nominations to be announced tomorrow, and if they followed our predictions, the show would be among the nominees – the first Peacock effort to be so honored. The seven shows in front of it are, in order, “Ted Lasso,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Wednesday.”

“Poker Face” is a comedy/mystery that stars Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a Las Vegas cocktail waitress forced to go on the run from killers. The gambit is that she possesses an uncanny and foolproof ability to detect when someone is lying, a talent that gets her into hot water when combined with her predilection for being honest and outspoken. The show premiered over Peacock on January 26 and was renewed for a second season less than three weeks later.

Beyond its star, the show has also served up a potential goldmine for Emmy comedy guest acting nominees, a list that includes Judith Light, Adrien Brody, Cherry Jones, Nike Nolte, Hong Chau, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Barkin, S. Epatha Merkerson, Colton Ryan and Ron Perlman.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions