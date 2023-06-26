Natasha Lyonne (‘Poker Face’) looking to join elite group of Emmy nominees

After scoring a Best Comedy Actress Emmy nomination for “Russian Doll” in 2019, Natasha Lyonne missed out on a bid for its second season in 2022, but could jump back in the game this year as the star of Peacock’s “Poker Face.” Including her 2014 guest notice for “Orange is the New Black,” this would be her third acting Emmy nomination for as many series. It would also give her the distinction of being the ninth woman in Emmys history to earn comedy lead mentions for two different shows.

The first season of “Poker Face,” which was created and produced (and partially written and directed) by Rian Johnson (“Knives Out”; “Glass Onion”), is built around the premise of Nevada casino employee Charlie Cale (Lyonne) fleeing from her boss after becoming entangled in a murder and spending the next year unintentionally solving more killings as she travels from state to state. The show is reminiscent of the classic detective series “Columbo” in that viewers generally learn who the perps are before Charlie does, with its comedy largely stemming from her uncanny ability to detect any lie she hears.

The special group of comedy actress nominees Lyonne is looking to join was established 65 years ago by Eve Arden, who picked up one bid for “The Eve Arden Show” (1958) after having received three for “Our Miss Brooks” (1954-1956). She was followed one year later by Ann Sothern, who competed three times for “Private Secretary” (1955-1957) and once for “The Ann Sothern Show” (1959). Arden triumphed on her first outing, while Sothern went home empty-handed on all of hers.

Next came three actresses who each won at least once for both of their shows. The first was Lucille Ball, who succeeded on her third of five notices for “I Love Lucy” (1954-1958) and her last two of four for “The Lucy Show” (1963, 1966-1968). Then there was Mary Tyler Moore of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” (won: 1964, 1966; nominated: 1963) and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (won: 1973-1974, 1976; nominated: 1971-1972, 1975, 1977), who was followed by Bea Arthur of “Maude” (won: 1977; nominated: 1973-1974, 1976, 1978) and “The Golden Girls” (won: 1988; nominated: 1986-1987, 1989).

The remaining three members of this club all joined within the last quarter century, starting with “Cheers” (1988, 1990-1993) and “Veronica’s Closet” (1998) actress Kirstie Alley, whose third bid for the former show led to a victory. Julia Louis-Dreyfus then became the category’s fourth and most recent multi-series champion as the star of “The New Adventures of Old Christine” (won: 2006; nominated: 2007-2010) and “Veep” (won: 2012-2017; nominated: 2019). Lastly, there’s Christina Applegate, who was recognized twice each for “Samantha Who?” (2008-2009) and “Dead to Me” (2019-2020) and stands with Sothern in having never prevailed in this category.

Gold Derby’s odds-based predictions currently indicate that, after having both lost to Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) in 2019, Lyonne and Applegate will engage in a rematch this year, since the latter is now eligible for a third and final “Dead to Me” bid. Lyonne is running fifth in the race, with Applegate in third and the rest of the top five slots filled by Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Rachel Brosnahahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”).

