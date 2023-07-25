Natasha Lyonne (‘Poker Face’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Natasha Lyonne is entering the “Poker Face” episode “Dead Man’s Hand” as her 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Actress. The episode aired on January 26 and is the series premiere of the Peacock murder mystery.

In this installment, after her friend Natalie (Dascha Polanco) is killed at the Frost Casino, Charlie (Lyonne), who has the ability to detect when people are lying, deduces that Natalie’s death was masterminded by Sterling (Adrien Brody), the casino manager, and confronts him. As Cliff (Benjamin Bratt), Sterling’s underling, chases her, Charlie manages to escape and takes off in her car.

SEE Full list of 2023 Emmy nominations

This is Lyonne’s fifth career nomination and second in this category following her 2019 bid for “Russian Doll.” She’ll vie for the honor against Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) and Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”).

“Poker Face” earned four nominations for its inaugural season.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

