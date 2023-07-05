‘Natty Knocks’ premiere: Exclusive red carpet interviews with Robert Englund, Charlotte Fountain-Jardim, Thomas Robie and more … [WATCH]

The Los Angeles premiere of “Natty Knocks” was held June 30, 2023 at the Harmony Gold Theater in Hollywood. Gold Derby associate editor Latasha Ford was on the red carpet to interview stars Robert Englund, Charlotte Fountain-Jardim, Thomas Robie, Noen Perez, Channah Zeitung, Anuschka van Lent and Joey Bothwell, as well as director David H. Little. Check out the exclusive red carpet interviews above!

“Natty Knocks” stars Fountain-Jardim as a small-town babysitter struggling to survive a serial killer on Halloween Eve. From the legendary horror director, Dwight H. Little (“Halloween 4”), writer Benjamin Olson and producers Jason James Richter and Sandy Little comes this independent film from Vertical Entertainment also starring Bill Moseley and Danielle Harris. “Natty Knocks” will be released theatrically on July 21, 2023.

