Ndlovu Youth Choir shockingly eliminated on ‘AGT: All-Stars’ despite giving Golden Buzzer-worthy performance

Ndlovu Youth Choir, a fan-favorite chorale group from “America’s Got Talent” Season 14, took the stage during the fourth episode of “AGT: All-Stars” and wowed the judges with their high-energy original song titled “We Will Rise.” The lyrics are about “the resilience of the human spirit,” explained the director of the South African choir. However, despite the audience jumping up to their feet and judge Howie Mandel proclaiming they gave a Golden Buzzer-worthy performance, Ndlovu Youth Choir was shockingly eliminated on Monday night.

“You can overcome your obstacles, your problems … it should never define you,” the choir members declared in a video package prior to stepping out on the stage. “We are excited to be here on ‘AGT: All-Stars.’ We want to show the whole world that anything is possible.”

After the choir’s rendition of “We Will Rise,” Heidi Klum proclaimed that she “loved” them. “I love how vibrant you are, inside and out,” she added. Unfortunately, the superfan voters weren’t as passionate as Heidi was about the performance.

Howie readily admitted, “Traditionally, I don’t respond to choirs. I’ve seen choirs and I always kind of have the same comment: I feel like it’s a school assembly and it’s nice for that. This didn’t look like an assembly. This looked like a finished Broadway show. And I truly mean this: for me, this would have been a Golden Buzzer moment, really.”

Simon Cowell chimed in, “First of all, absolutely you did the right thing coming back with your own material. I thought it was just strong, I got it. I think Howie’s reference as a Broadway show is absolutely on the money. And what an unbelievable reaction from the audience behind me. ‘Cause that you can’t fake.”

At the end of the episode, the superfans voted for which act they wanted to see in the Finals, and Ndlovu Youth Choir came in second place to aerialists Power Duo. The superfans’ third place contender was dancer Darius Mabda. Thus, the eight eliminated acts were Ndlovu Youth Choir, Darius Mabda, singer Cristina Rae, comedy trio Human Fountains, cello duo Emil & Dariel, magician Sacred Riana, singer Robert Finley and dance group Mini Droids.

Joining Power Duo in the Finals from this week’s contest is child magician Aidan McCann, who received Heidi’s Golden Buzzer midway through the episode. Get a closer look at all of the “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” finalists in our photo gallery below (or click here for direct access).

