Matthew McConaughey is the King in Netflix’s ‘Agent Elvis’ trailer [Watch]

Remember when Elvis Presley met Richard Nixon and the president gave the King a badge from the Federal Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, the DEA’s predecessor? Netflix’s new animated comedy series “Agent Elvis” takes that surreal premise and runs with it, turning Elvis into a secret agent who travels the world battling threats to the U.S. of A. under the cover of his job as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. It’s like “Archer,” with a Tupelo twist.

On Wednesday, Netflix revealed a trailer for the series, which premieres Friday, March 17, and announced the rest of the voice cast. In addition to the previously announced Matthew McConaughey – who lends his iconic drawl to Elvis; there’s no Austin Butler-style transformation going on here – the main cast consists of Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash, and Tom Kenny, with Don Cheadle as “The Commander,” the leader of the covert agency known as The Central Bureau (“TCB”). The guest cast includes Ed Helms, Jason Mantzoukas, Christina Hendricks, Kieran Culkin, Chris Elliot, Asif Ali, Fred Armisen, Ego Nwodim, Simon Pegg, Craig Robinson, Gary Cole, George Clinton, Tara Strong, and Tony Cavalero, with Priscilla Presley, Elvis’ widow, as herself. Priscilla is also credited as a creator of the series, along with John Eddie, who serves as showrunner with Mike Arnold.

“Agent Elvis” is the first adult animated series from Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Academy Award-nominated animator Robert Valley helped devise the animation style, and superstar fashion designer John Varvatos designed Elvis’ wardrobe.

