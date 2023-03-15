Ali Wong and Steven Yeun try to destroy each other’s lives in Netflix’s ‘BEEF’ trailer [Watch]

For a while, all we really knew about the plot of Netflix’s dark comedy series “BEEF” was that it followed two strangers who could not let a road rage incident go. Now the trailer is out, and it turns out that that simple plot description pretty much sums it up.

In the trailer, we see the incident – struggling contractor Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) almost backs into wealthy entrepreneur Amy Lau (Ali Wong) in a parking lot, and Amy overreacts – and then the escalation. It starts with a car chase. Then it turns into finding out who each other is. Then it turns into psychological warfare involving Danny peeing on a rug in Amy’s bathroom and Amy threatening him on social media by pointing a handgun at her phone. Their feud takes over their lives, and there will be consequences for them and their families.

Obviously, there are other problems in Danny and Amy’s lives that are making them act this way. It’s not really about road rage, it’s about being stressed and miserable. We see Danny crying in church, and Amy zipping herself into a Louis Vuitton garment bag as if it were a luxury body bag. Things are not going well for either of them and rather than taking responsibility for their own lives, they’re taking out their unhappiness on each other. “BEEF” seems like a show about people who don’t go to therapy made by people who do.

The series was created by Lee Sung Jin (“Dave”), who executive-produces along with Academy Award nominee Yeun and Emmy nominee Wong. The directors are Jake Schreier (“Paper Towns”), HIKARI (“Tokyo Vice”), and Lee. The cast also includes Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino, and Remy Holt. “BEEF” is produced by the television division of A24, the acclaimed indie studio that just won Best Picture for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

All 10 half-hour episodes will be released Friday, April 6 on Netflix.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions