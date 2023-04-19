Netflix boss Ted Sarandos: ‘Driving folks to a theater is just not our business’

While executives at Amazon and Apple have moved to give some of their original film titles a significant theatrical release, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos isn’t ready to follow suit. During the streaming company’s quarterly review on Tuesday, the Netflix boss and chair of the Academy Museum’s board of trustees said that “driving folks to a theater is just not our business.”

“The film division is doing great,” Sarandos said. “Having big new desirable content drives value for our members and drives value for our business. There are no major changes in play.”

Netflix has dabbled in theatrical exhibition, usually in the form of a limited release for its top awards contenders. Last year, Netflix partnered with AMC and other top theater companies for a week-long exclusive nationwide release of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel.” The Rian Johnson film was in theaters a month before its Netflix debut but despite seemingly high demand from ticket buyers, Netflix didn’t extend the week-long window.

“I’m thrilled with every aspect of the release of ‘Glass Onion,’” Sarandos said last year in the aftermath of the release. “I think what you saw was a lot of excitement. We drove a ton of buzz with that theatrical release, and we created a bunch of demand and that demand we fulfilled on our subscription service. Our core business is making movies for our members to watch on Netflix, and that’s what we’re really focused. Everything else is really a tactic to drive excitement around those films.”

Former Netflix co-CEO Reid Hastings made similar comments about theatrical: “It’s a promotional tactic for the streaming service,” Hastings told the New York Times DealBook conference in New York last year. “We are not trying to build a theatrical business.”

Although Netflix remains steadfast in its streaming-first mentality for big movies, other companies have changed their strategy. Amazon released Ben Affleck’s “Air” this year nationwide despite its original intentions as a streaming film. “Air” has already earned more than $55 million worldwide since its debut in early April and won’t premiere on Amazon Prime Video for some time.

“Originally we thought, well, our customers are on Prime, so that’s where we need to deliver our movies, but we’re now thinking of the bigger audience and assuming that most of the United States are Prime members anyway,” Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon and MGM Studios, told the New York Times in an interview. “So why wouldn’t you offer these movies theatrically and allow people to come back to that experience and then move directly to Prime afterwards?”

Likewise, Apple has this year partnered with legacy studios Paramount and Sony for, respectively, the theatrical debuts of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon.”

But Sarandos said this week Netflix doesn’t need to use movie theaters to promote its service. “Because of our reach and our scale, it affords the opportunity to invest in these big movies and bring them to our members,” Sarandos said.

