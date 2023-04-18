Netflix confirms November 2 premiere date for limited series ‘All the Light We Cannot See,’ drops teaser trailer [WATCH]

Netflix announced this morning a November 2 premiere date for the World War II-themed four-part limited series adaptation “All the Light We Cannot See” from executive producers Shawn Levy (“Stranger Things”) and Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders,” “Great Expectations”). Levy also directed and Knight adapted the script for all four installments from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Anthony Doerr. The cast features Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Helene Cardona, Aria Mia Loberti and Tomm Voss.

Watch the teaser trailer above.

“All the Light We Cannot See” follows the story of Marie-Laure LeBlanc (Loberti), a blind French girl, and her father, Daniel LeBlanc (Ruffalo), who flee German-occupied Paris with a priceless diamond in order to keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis. The pair are relentlessly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer (Eldinger) who seeks to possess the stone for his own selfish ends. They soon take up residence with a reclusive uncle who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance. Marie-Laure’s path ultimately collides with Werner (Hofmann), a brilliant German teen who is enlisted by Hitler’s regime to track down illegal broadcasts. The tale interweaves the stories of their lives, both separately and interconnected, over the course of a decade.

The Doerr novel on which the limited series is based became a global phenomenon when it was published in 2014, remaining on the New York Times Bestseller List for more than 200 weeks and ultimately selling in excess of 15 million copies. It won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the 2015 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction.