‘Florida Man’ trailer brings Sunshine State noir comedy to Netflix

On Monday, Netflix released the full trailer for the upcoming crime dramedy limited series “Florida Man,” and if you weren’t in a Sunshine State of mind before, you will be after this.

“Florida Man” stars Edgar Ramírez as Mike, an ex-cop with a debilitating gambling problem who owes a lot of money to a Philadelphia gangster named Moss Yankov (Emory Cohen, whose sleazy Caesar haircut is perfect for the character). When Moss’ girlfriend Delly (Abbey Lee) – with whom Mike has his own history – absconds to Florida, Mike is sent to his home state to find her. Mike tried to put Florida behind him, but once he returns, he’s pulled back into Florida’s well-documented craziness when Delly tells him a way they can get $100 million. It’s a big score that involves some really shady characters and lots and lots of guns. “This is Florida,” Clark Gregg’s character says. “The goddamn state is shaped like a gun.” He appears to be saying this at a gun show.

The trailer is full of seedy noir iconography like a guy delivering a threat while standing beside a motel pool, someone peeking through their blinds while holding a gun, and lots of neon, while the key art has perhaps the perfect image to sum up a Florida-set crime comedy: an alligator with a gun on its snout.

The seven-episode series is created by Donald Todd (“This Is Us”) and executive-produced by Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan (“Ozark”). The cast includes Anthony LaPaglia, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis, Isaiah Johnson, Paul Schneider, and Lauren Buglioli.

“Florida Man” premieres Thursday, April 13 on Netflix.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions