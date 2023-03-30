Netflix reunites entire ‘Scott Pilgrim’ cast for new project

Sex Bob-omb is getting back together. Thirteen years after its release, the entire cast of Edgar Wright’s “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” has reunited for a new anime project from original author Bryan Lee O’Malley, executive producer BenDavid Grabinski, and anime house Science SARU. The untitled series will hit Netflix in the future.

“One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of ‘Scott Pilgrim,’” Wright, an executive producer on the new project, said in a statement. “Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&As, remembrances, and charity read-throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now… Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”

About that cast: The original “Scott Pilgrim,” released in 2010, was loaded with stars on the brink of major success – and more than a decade later, the roster is filled with household names. Returning to the anime series to lend their voices are Michael Cera as Scott, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Johnny Simmons as young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau – plus Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, and Mae Whitman, all of whom played the original film’s group of villains, Ramona’s evil exes whom Scott is forced to fight in increasingly fantastical scenes of combat.

“Luckily, the ‘Scott Pilgrim’ cast became a close-knit family, and friendships were forged for life,” Wright said in a separate interview with Netflix’s proprietary editorial site, Tudum. “There — to this day — is still a group email with the entire cast on it, that’s been going since 2010. I was happy to be able to reach out to everyone with the news that we had finally come up with a way to continue the adventure. Seeing (and hearing) everyone come back to their roles has been a true pleasure.”

Based on the graphic novel series by O’Malley, “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” is about a Canadian bass guitarist (Cera) whose romantic life is thrown upside down when he meets the mercurial Ramona Flowers (Winstead). But before Scott and Ramona can have their happy ending, Scott must fight Ramona’s past partners – an army of exes each with their own special power. Wright’s film mixed superhero lore with video-game culture and was an unfortunate flop upon its theatrical release. But its status as a cult favorite started almost immediately. “I think the first article that said it was a cult classic came out maybe three months later,” O’Malley told Entertainment Weekly in 2020.

That year, the cast reunited for a charity event – conducted virtually – as well as a massive oral history published by Entertainment Weekly. While no one expected an actual sequel to occur, the seeds for the anime project announced on Thursday were planted in plain sight.

“I would like to revisit the characters [in comic form] and see what they’re up to. I sketched Scott early in the pandemic with a huge beard. I think that would be a funny image,” O’Malley said at the time.

Added Wright of continuing the story, “There’s some plans — and there’s nothing official yet — but there are some plans to revisit the material in an animation way. We’ve been talking with Bryan and with Jared [LeBoff, executive producer] ]for a while [about]: What if we did something with the books in anime form? It’s being discussed as we speak.”

