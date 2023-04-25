Netflix Top 10 (Week of April 17): Keri Russell’s ‘The Diplomat’ takes first place, ‘A Tourist’s Guide to Love’ enters film chart

Although Shawn Ryan‘s “The Night Agent” has been dominating Netflix’s charts since it began streaming – it’s currently Netflix’s fifth-highest English language series ever – it received hearty fresh competition this week from “The Diplomat.” The new series starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell managed to surpass “The Night Agent” with 57.5 million hours viewed globally. Read on for the Netflix Top 10 (Week of April 17) viewing chart analysis.

“The Diplomat” made it into the Top 10 in 86 countries last week, including over 15 territories in first place, but the #1 series in the United States and Canada was still the fourth season of reality series “Love is Blind,” which had 39.5 million hours viewed around the season finale reunion special. The Ali Wong–Steven Yeun dark comedy “Beef” continued to find viewers in third place with 42.8 million hours viewed, as the #1 show in Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine and Bahrain.

SEE Netflix shuts down DVD business after 25 years

Two new Netflix films hit the charts with Steven K. Tsuchida‘s adventure-comedy “A Tourist’s Guide to Love,” starring Rachael Leigh Cook, entering the English film list in third place with 13.4 million viewing hours, entering the top 10 in 78 countries. Netflix’s new “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always” movie hit the streamer softer with just 6.5 million hours viewed to take eighth place.

“The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die” remained in first place with 25.7 million hours viewed, the #1 movie throughout most of Europe, the Middle East and parts of Oceania.

Other studio movies that hit the streaming charts included Kevin Costner‘s “Let Him Go,” Michael Fassbender in “The Snowman,” “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” and just in time for next month’s sequel, “F9: The Fast Saga.”

SEE Netflix Oscar movies: 22 wins and counting

The Mexican comedy “Queens on the Run” led the Non-English film chart with 14.7 million hours viewed, taking first place from Thai drama “Hunger” with 14.1 million hours viewed. The former was the #1 film in many South and Latin American countries. The Turkish film “Chokehold” entered the charts in fifth place with 5.5 million hours viewed, unshockingly the #1 streamed film in Turkey. The Swedish rom-com “One More Time” also entered the charts with 3.9 million viewing hours, and that was the #1 movie watched in Sweden.

Finally, the non-English series saw the second season of the Colombian drama “The Marked Heart,” topping that chart with 52.3 million hours viewed, entering the top 10 in 64 countries as the #1 series in many Spanish-speaking countries, as well as Brazil and Portugal. Season 1 also reentered the chart in third place with 26.7 million hours watched. Season 2 of Spanish drama “Welcome to Eden” entered the charts along with that series’ first season, while Belgian drama “Rough Diamonds” also placed fifth with 11.6 million hours viewed.

Hitting Netflix this week is John Mulaney‘s latest comedy special “Baby J,” as well as the new series “The Good Bad Mother,” “Love After Music” and “The Nurse,” plus the original film “The Matchmaker.” Check back next Tuesday for our analysis of this week’s Netflix top 10 charts.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions