Netflix Top 10 (Week of April 24): ‘The Diplomat’ remains at #1 with ‘Sweet Tooth’ close behind

Although Netflix is now in the midst of a writers’ strike by the WGA East and WGA West, it still has plenty of content on the streamer, and Kerri Russell‘s “The Diplomat” had little problem topping the English-language TV chart for a second week in a row. Read on for the Netflix Top 10 (Week of April 24) viewing chart analysis.

Season 1 of “The Diplomat” remained the chart-topper with 66.5 million global hours viewed, as Netflix’s hit spy thriller series, “The Night Agent,” dropped to fourth place with 37.7 million hours viewed. “The Diplomat” also bumped up to the #1 slot in the United States and Canada, while remaining in the Top 10 in 84 countries total. “The Night Agent” was the #1 series in Egypt, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The second season of “Sweet Tooth” entered the chart with a hearty 48.3 million hours viewed, followed by “Firefly Lane” Season 2 with 43.5 million viewing hours. “Sweet Tooth” was noticeably the #1 watched series in Brazil while entering the Top 10 in 80 other countries. “Firefly Lane” is the #1 English-language series in the Ukraine.

Season 1 of the dark comedy “Beef” dropped to fifth place with 24.5 million hours viewed, followed by the first season of “Sweet Tooth” with 19.2 million viewing hours.

Steven K. Tsuchida‘s “A Tourist’s Guide to Love” starring Rachael Leigh Cook became the #1 viewed English-language film with 20.9 million hours viewed globally. It was the most-watched movie in Canada and 16 other countries, while “The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die” dropped to third place in the chart with 8.3 million hours viewed. There was only one new movie entering the Top 10 – the 2017 film “Time Trap” – but Sony’s “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” which bombed in theaters last December, was the second most watched English-language movie with 10.2 million hours viewed.

As far as non-English-language films, the French action-adventure “AKA” entered the charts in the top position with 32.5 million hours viewed, helping it to be the #1 watched movie in 36 countries. Neither the United States nor Canada were among those countries, although they were two of the 93 countries where “AKA” made the Top 10.

It was followed by the Turkish film “Chokehold” with 10.6 million viewing hours, and the Thai drama “Hunger” with 8 million hours viewed. Noticeable new entries were the Polish romantic comedy “Kiss, Kiss!” with 6.6 million hours viewed and the non-Netflix Indian film “Dasara,” which had 3.9 million viewing hours.

Lastly, the non-English series with Season 2 of the Colombian drama “The Marked Heart” and Spanish drama “Welcome to Eden” leading with 46.3 million hours viewed and 37.5 million hours, respectively. The former was #1 in most Spanish-speaking countries, except Spain, which chose “Eden,” which was also #1 in Italy, the Czeh Republic, Turkey and Slovakia.

The first season of the Belgian crime-drama “Rough Diamonds” took third place with 28.7 million viewing hours, as the #1 series in both Belgium and Israel. Kasper Barfoed‘s biographical limited series “The Nurse” from Denmark debuted in fourth place with 28.6 million hours viewed, with the first seasons of “The Marked Heart” and “Welcome to Eden” also charting.

Hitting Netflix this week, as far as original programming, there are new series “Love Village,” “The Tailor” and “Jewish Matchmaking” (from the producers of “Indian Matchmaking”). Also beginning this week is the spin-off series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” starring India Amarteifio, which is very likely to hit this week’s chart.

