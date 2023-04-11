Netflix Top 10 (Week of April 3): ‘Murder Mystery 2’ and ‘The Night Agent’ remain atop charts, joined by ‘Beef’

Netflix always seems to know when it has a potential hit. Although the action-comedy sequel “Murder Mystery 2,” starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, was probably a no-brainer, the continuing success of the spy thriller series “The Night Agent” certainly must be a nice surprise. Read on for the Netflix Top 10 (Week of April 3) viewing chart analysis.

Last week, Season 1 of “The Night Agent” spent its third weekend as the #1 English language series on the streamer with 130.5 million global hours viewed, which was enough to put it into Netflix’s all-time most popular English shows in ninth place with 515.6 million total hours viewed worldwide. The show is in the top 10 in 92 countries, many of which it remains in the #1 spot. Wisely, Netflix has already greenlit a second season.

Season 4 of “Love is Blind” follows in second place with 43.1 million viewing hours. The season finale of the popular reality TV series will drop this coming Friday, April 14, followed by a live reunion special on Sunday, April 16.

Netflix’s new dark dramedy “Beef,” starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, hit the streamer last week and has already entered the charts in third place with 34 million hours viewed. That entered the Top 10 in 61 countries, and though it wasn’t #1 in any particular country, it only had a partial week counted towards the chart.

“Murder Mystery 2” held its second week in the top spot of the English-language chart with 59.8 million hours viewed worldwide – it also was in first place in many of the 93 countries where it was in the top 10 – with the original “Murder Mystery” taking third place with 22.3 million viewing hours.

In between them, entering the chart in second place, was “Chupa,” the English-language family fantasy-adventure from BAFTA-winning screenwriter Jonás Cuarón (“Gravity”), starring Demián Bichir and Christian Slater. The film involves a teenager visiting Mexico with his family who befriends a young chupacabra, garnering 25.3 million viewing hours.

As proof of how older films find a new life on Netflix, Darren Aronofsky‘s “Noah” from 2014 was the #4 English-language film with 13.4 million hours viewed, followed by DreamWorks Animation’s “Home” in fifth place with that animation studio’s “Shark Tale” and “Over the Hedge” also finding many viewers last week, the latter two with roughly 8 million viewing hours each.

Tony Gilroy‘s “The Bourne Legacy,” starring Jeremy Renner, also placed in the chart with 9.1 million hours viewed – whether that’s due to Renner’s recent comeback tour or Gilroy being at last week’s “Star Wars Celebration” to promote his Disney+ series, “Andor,” isn’t known.

Netflix’s Korean thriller “The Glory” remained in the #1 spot for Non-English series with 18.6 million hours viewed, while Korean action movie, “Kill Boksoon,” topped the Non-English films chart with 25.7 million viewing hours. Both those Netflix projects show the strength the streamer continues to show in Asia, with “Kill Boksoon” #1 in many Asian territories, and “Glory” still #1 in Japan.

“Copycat Killer,” the very first Taiwanese to enter the Top 10 chart, premiered in second place with 17.7 million hours viewed, as the #1 series in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. South Korea’s new #1 show was the first season of “Divorce Attorney Shin,” which entered the charts in fifth place with 9.3 million hours viewed.

Norwegian drama “War Sailor” entered the Non-English series chart in third place with 13.6 million hours viewed, followed closely by Turkish thriller “Who Were We Running From?,” enjoying its third week in the charts. Like “The Glory,” the Korean series “Crash Course in Romance” isn’t going anywhere, enjoying its tenth week in the Top 10.

This week’s big entry into the Non-English Films chart was “Hunger” from Thailand, entering in second place with 11.2 million hours viewed. The Turkish film, “Oh, Belinda” entered the same chart in sixth place with 2.6 million global hours viewed, aided by being the #1 film in Turkey.

Hitting Netflix this week are the docuseries “American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing” – coinciding with the tenth anniversary of that horrible tragedy – the Polish film “Operation: Nation,” the new series “Florida Man,” and the second season of “The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib.” Check back next Tuesday to see how many of these made their way into the top 10.

