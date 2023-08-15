Netflix Top 10 (Week of August 7): Gal Gadot returns with ‘Heart of Stone,’ while ‘Painkiller’ tops English TV chart

Two years after co-starring in Netflix‘s hit “Red Notice” with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot is back in the Top 10 charts for the week of August 7 with her action-thriller “Heart of Stone.” Read on for this week’s analysis.

Gadot’s undeniable star power was on full display as “Heart of Stone” only premiered on the streamer this past Friday, and it was able to easily top the English-language list with 33.1 million views worldwide. It was the #1 watched film in most of the Americas (except Canada), Africa, Asia and Europe, and a great start for what should be another Netflix hit. “Red Notice” is famously Netflix’s most-watched movie ever, with 230.9 million global views total, but “Heart of Stone” will give Gadot a good opportunity to show that she doesn’t need the boys to get viewers watching.

At the same time, Jennifer Lopez‘s hit action-thriller “The Mother” entered the all-time Netflix viewing chart in seventh place with 136.4 million views.

Last week’s #1 movie “Hidden Strike,” starring John Cena and Jackie Chan, dropped to second place with 7.7 million views, tied with the sports doc, “Untold: Johnny Football.” The 2019 comedy “What Men Want,” starring Taraji P. Henson, debuted in fourth place with 5.9 million views, just ahead of “Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir” in fifth place.

The limited series “Painkiller,” starring Matthew Broderick and Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”), entered the English TV list in first place with 7.2 million views, knocking Season 2 of “The Lincoln Lawyer” down to second place with 5.2 million views. (Season 1 of “The Lincoln Lawyer” also charted in eighth place with 2.2 million views.) “Painkiller” was the most watched Netflix series in the United States and Canada, plus it found scattered viewership across Europe.

“Heartstopper” Season 2 received 4 million views to drop down to fourth place, followed in fifth place by Season 1 of “Fatal Seduction” with 2.8 million views. The eighth season of the children’s cartoon “Gabby’s Dollhouse” debuted in fourth place with 4.1 million views, as the #1 most-watched show in Denmark, Finland and Poland.

As far as the Non-English Film list, German thriller “Paradise” remained in the #1 spot for a third week in a row with 7.6 million views. Helped by being the #1 watched movie in Japan, the black comedy “Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead” bumped up to second place with 6.2 million views.

The Polish action-thriller “Soulcatcher” retained third place with 4.8 million views, followed by the Japanese anime “The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2,” entering the chart in fourth place with 3.1 million views.

Other debuts included the Nigerian drama “Jagun Jagun” in fifth place (2.1 million views), and the Taiwanese comedy “Mary My Dead Body” in seventh place with 1.6 million views. The latter was the #1 watched film in Taiwan and Hong Kong. In between the two of those was the Saudi Arabian comedy “Head to Head” in sixth with 1.6 million views, and that was the #1 film in … you guessed it … Saudi Arabia.

Lastly, we have the Non-English TV list, which was topped by the Spanish rom-com limited series “A Perfect Story” with 4.7 million views, as the most-watched series in many Latin and South American countries, parts of Europe, as well as Egypt, Réunion and New Caledonia. Korea continues to dominate this chart with four titles: the rom-com “King of the Land” in second place (3.2 million views), the reality horror-comedy “Zombieverse” in fifth place (1.9 million views), Season 2 of the fantasy “The Uncanny Counter 2” in sith place (1.7 million views) and Season 2 of “D.P.” in 10th place (1.1 million views). Season 2 of the Turkish drama “The Tailor” fell to fourth place with 2.1 million views, but Season 1 also charted in ninth place with 1.2 million views. Its viewership in Turkey was mirrored by success in Lebanon and Morocco.

