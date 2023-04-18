Netflix Top 10 (Week of April 10): ‘Beef’ catches up to ‘The Night Agent,’ ‘The Last Kingdom’ tops English films list

Shawn Ryan‘s “The Night Agent” continues to be Netflix’s most-watched English language television series, inching up on “Bridgerton” as the streamer’s most-watched television series of all time, but it received some competition from the second weekend of Lee Sung Jin‘s limited series “Beef.” Read on for the Netflix Top 10 (Week of April 10) viewing chart analysis.

With 90 million global viewing hours last week, “The Night Agent” continues to be one of Netflix’s biggest hits, remaining in the Top 10 in 89 countries, although the first season of “Beef” topped the charts in the United States and “Love is Blind” Season 4 was Canada’s top series. “The Night Agent” is currently Netflix’s #6 series of all time with 605.6 million hours viewed globally, passing “Stranger Things” Season 3.

“Beef” received 70.3 million viewing hours globally, with an odd mix of countries from Estonia to the Ukraine to Malaysia and Singapore having it at the top of their weekly viewing. There’s a chance it might even pass “The Night Agent” as word-of-mouth continues to spread. The finale of “Love is Blind” Season 4 had a bump leading up to the much-watched live special on Sunday (which caused some tech issues for the streamer) with 41.3 million hours viewed.

The “Obsession” and “Florida Man” limited series followed in fourth and fifth place with 40.9 million and 26.2 million hours viewed, followed in sixth place by the timely docuseries “American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombings” with 23.4 million hours viewed.

As far as English language films, the reign of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston‘s “Murder Mystery 2” came to an end, replaced in first place by Edward Bazalgette‘s historic drama “The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die” with 35.5 million hours viewed. It was the #1 streamed movie in the U.S. and Canada, as well as a scattering of European countries, just not the United Kingdom or France.

The Mexican family film “Chupa,” directed by Jonás Cuarón, continues to find audiences across the globe with 27.3 million hours viewed, followed in third place by “Murder Mystery 2” with 16.9 million viewing hours.

DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls World Tour,” which never received a theatrical release due to COVID, debuted on the Netflix charts in fourth place with 9.4 million hours viewed across the globe.

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s 10-year-old action-thriller “The Last Stand,” directed by Korean filmmaker Jee-woon Kim (“The Good, the Bad, the Weird”), made a mysterious entry into the Top 10 in second place for the United States and sixth place worldwide with 8.2 million hours viewed.

The Thai film “Hunger” continues to top the non-English film chart with 43.6 million hours viewed and #1 in many countries, outside the U.S. and Canada. The Mexican comedy “Queens on the Run” entered the charts in second place with 11.4 million hours viewed, mostly in Latin and South America. Korean action-adventure “Kill Bosoon” dropped to third place with 8.6 million hours viewed, remaining the top-watched film in South Korea. Ludovic Bernard‘s 2017 film “La Parisienne” (aka “Mission Pays Basque”) was the top-watched film in France, but that only meant an eighth place debut on the non-English chart with 1.8 million hours viewed.

Korea continues to reign in terms of television viewing with new series “Queenmaker,” topping the non-English television chart with 15.9 million hours viewed. Korean mainstay “The Glory” wasn’t too far behind, in third place with 12.9 million hours. “Divorce Attorney Shin” and “Crash Course in Romance” continue to represent the South Asian country in the charts (it’s telling that none of these shows chart in either the U.S. or in Canada).

This week sees the release of the sixth season of “Better Call Saul” on Netflix, as well as the debuts of docs “How to Get Rich,” “Longest Third Date” and “Chimp Empire” – the latter from a co-director of Netflix’s Oscar-winning doc, “My Octopus Teacher.” This week also sees the release of the Netflix original film “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always,” on top of the adventure-comedy “A Tourist’s Guide to Love” and the Turkish film “Chokehold.”

Check back next Tuesday to see how these new films fare against the holdovers.

