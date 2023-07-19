Netflix Top 10 (Week of July 10): ‘Bird Box Barcelona’ claims #1 non-English film spot, while ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ pulls ahead of ‘The Witcher’

Hollywood actors and writers may be on the picket line, due to the many issues they have with various studios and networks, but they can’t really say that all streamers aren’t reporting how their shows and movies are faring. That’s exactly what Netflix has been doing each and every week with the Top 10 charts for the week of July 10, giving a detailed report on its current films and series, as “The Lincoln Lawyer” took the top spot for the latter and the sci-fi sequel “Bird Box Barcelona” entered the charts.

We’ll begin with the latter, since “Bird Box Barcelona” is the sequel to one of Netflix’s biggest hits, 2018’s “Bird Box” starring Sandra Bullock, the streamer’s fourth most-watched feature film ever. In this case, as the title implies, the post-apocalyptic action has been moved to Spain, and thusly, it charted on the non-English film chart with 16.3 million views since debuting last Friday. Starring Mario Casas, Diego Calva and Georgina Campbell from last year’s “Barbarian,” the film was able to easily dominate that chart despite only Spain claiming it as the #1 watched movie for last week.

In the United States, Canada and most other regions of Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas, the bank heist comedy “The Out-Laws,” starring Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan, remained well above the rest of the pack with 28.6 million views. The rest of the English film chart consisted of theatrical releases making their debut, including Sony’s sci-fi thriller “65,” starring Adam Driver, which took second place with a mere 6.8 million views. DreamWorks Animation’s popular “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” debuted in third place with 5.5 million views.

Those new releases on the streamer knocked Chris Hemsworth‘s “Extraction 2” down to fourth place with 5.2 million views after three weeks in the top slot. Netflix’s animated feature “Nimona” dropped to fifth place with 4.7 million views, while the doc “Unknown: Killer Robots” debuted in 10th place with 2.7 million views. Theatrical releases “The Tutor” and “Mafia Mamma” also appeared in that chart.

Over on the TV side, the second season of “The Lincoln Lawyer” moved into first place with 8.3 million views, swapping places with “The Witcher” Season 3, which dropped to second place with 6.7 million views. “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 1 also moved up the charts to fifth place with 3.4 million views, as Netflix subscribers attempted to catch up. The South African series “Fatal Seduction” remained in third place with 6.6 million views, as the #1 most-watched show in a good portion of Latin and South America, as well as Africa and a few scattered European regions.

Two new additions to the English series chart were the first seasons of Michelle Buteau‘s “Survival of the Thickest,” launching in fourth place with 3.7 million views, and the Patrick Mahomes reality series “Quarterback,” debuting in sixth place with 3.3 million views.

Jumping back into the non-English films list, the French drama “Gold Brick” was the #1 watched movie in France with 6.2 million views worldwide to take second place. Some of the new entries included “Mr. Car and the Knights Templar” from Poland with 4.2 million views and Turkey’s “Love Tactics 2” right behind it in fourth place with 4.1 million views. Turkey’s rom-com “Make Me Believe,” which was #1 in this chart last week, dropped all the way to sixth place with 1.6 million views, with “Fatal Seduction” being the top-watched show in Turkey.

The non-English television list was dominated by Korean dramas and Japanese anime series with “King the Land” Season 1 receiving 4.6 million views, although the #1 watched series in South Korea was the #2 series “Celebrity” with 3.3 million views. The second seasons of anime series “Record of Ragnarok” and “Jujutsu Kaizen” took third and fifth place with 3 million views and 2.4 million views with the live action Japanese series “Burn the House Down” in the middle with 2.6 million views. Also entering the chart was the first season of “My Happy Marriage” from Japan with 2 million views.

Things to look forward on next week’s chart include new Netflix docs “Unknown: Cave of Bones,” “Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine” and “The Deepest Breath,” as well as the new Netflix film “They Cloned Tyrone,” starring John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris (“Candyman”), the latter hitting the streamer on Friday. “Sweet Magnolias” Season 3 also debuts this week on Thursday.

