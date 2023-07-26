Netflix Top 10 (Week of July 17): ‘Bird Box Barcelona’ is most-watched film, ‘Sweet Magnolias’ tops the TV chart

“Bird Box Barcelona” remained the most-watched film worldwide on Netflix, even as “The Out-Laws” and the newly released “They Cloned Tyrone” dominated the Top 10 English film chart for the week of July 17. Read on for this week’s analysis.

Normally, Netflix’s English language films have the biggest audiences across the globe on a weekly basis, but with 19 million views, “Bird Box Barcelona” was the most-watched film in much of Latin and South America, as well as Spain and ten other European countries, plus a good portion of Asia as well.

Because of that, the “Bird Box” prequel ended up faring better than the #1 English language film, “The Out-Laws,” starring Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin, which continues to be quite popular with 12.1 million views last week. “The Out-Laws” was in the Top 10 for 93 countries, but only #1 in four European countries, as well as Israel.

“They Cloned Tyrone,” starring John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris, launched on the streamer Friday to take third place with 6.3 million views, but it was bested by the doc “Unknown: Cave of Bones,” which entered the English film chart in second place with 6.5 million views. Since “Tyrone” only hit Netflix on Friday (compared to “Unknown” debuting on Tuesday), there’s a good chance it will be higher in next week’s chart. Oddly, it was only the #1 movie in a single territory … the Bahamas, though it faced a little thing called “Barbenheimer” over the weekend. DreamWorks Animation’s popular 2022 animated feature, “Puss in Boots: the Last Wish,” took fourth place with 6.2 million views.

Season 3 of “Sweet Magnolias” entered the English TV chart in first place with 4.6 million views, actually even with Season 2 of “The Lincoln Lawyer” in its third week. “The Witcher” Season 3 dropped to third place with 4.2 million views, with “Too Hot to Handle” Season 5 with 4.1 million views. “Sweet Magnolias” was the #1 most-viewed show in the United States, but “Lincoln Lawyer” and “Too Hot to Handle” are splitting up Europe in terms of being the most-watched series. Michelle Buteau‘s comedy series “Survival of the Thickest,” at #5 with 3.8 million views, seems to have found an audience in the Caribbean as the most-viewed series in a few island nations.

Back in the Non-English film chart, “Bird Box Barcelona” was followed in a distant second by “Love Tactics 2” with 5.2 million views, as the #1 film in Lebanon and Turkey. The 2019 Chinese film “Kingdom” and the Mexican musical comedy film “The (Almost) Legends” entered the chart in third and fourth place with 3 million and 2.8 million views, while the hit French film, “Gold Brick,” eased back to fifth place with 2.7 million views.

Asian dramas continue to do well in the Non-English series chart, with Korea’s “King the Land” still the top series for a sixth week with 4.7 million views, followed by Japan’s “Burn the House Down” with 3.5 million views. Season 1 of the Hindi crime-drama series “Kohrra” entered that chart in third place with 2.4 million views, the #1 show in India, Pakistan, and a few other surrounding countries. Manga-based animated series “My Happy Marriage” (in its first season) and “Jujutsu Kaizen” (in its second) followed in fourth and fifth place with 2.1 million and 1.8 million views, respectively.

The last week of July sees the debut of the comedy special, “Mark Norman: Soup to Nuts,” Season 4 of “Sintonia,” and Season 7 of “The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals,” with new presenter Stacey Solomon.

There’s also the British documentary “Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case” and “Happiness for Beginners,” Vicky Wright‘s adaptation of the Katherine Center novel, starring Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes.

Also this Thursday, Part 2 of “The Witcher” Season 3 debuts, so check back next week to see if that returns to being the most-watched series on Netflix.

