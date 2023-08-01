Netflix Top 10 (Week of July 24): Jackie Chan, John Cena’s ‘Hidden Strike’ is most-watched movie, as ‘The Witcher’ returns to first place for TV

Although a few movies have been dominating Netflix’s film charts for weeks, the Top 10 English film chart for the week of July 24 had a new entry in the action-comedy “Hidden Strike,” starring Jackie Chan and John Cena. Meanwhile, “The Witcher” returned to first place for TV. Read on for this week’s analysis.

Directed by Scott Waugh (“Need for Speed”), “Hidden Strike” was produced independently and sold to Netflix for worldwide streaming rights, a wise purchase considering that the film received 22 million views since quietly hitting the streamer last Friday. It was the #1 watched movie in roughly 50 territories worldwide, and made the Top 10 in 73 countries. Oddly, the United States was not one of them, since that honor went to “They Cloned Tyrone,” which received 11.1 million views worldwide in its first full week on Netflix, enough for third place.

Second place in the English film chart was “Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, the Movie,” a feature film based on the popular French animated series, which had 12.2 million views and was #1 in three countries: Bahrain, Jordan and Lebanon, but oddly, not France.

Other new movies entered the English film chart, including the rom-com “Happiness for Beginners” starring Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes, and the true crime doc “Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case,” with 9.3 million views and 7.6 million views for fourth and fifth place, respectively. Due to so many new entries, the action-comedy “The Out-Laws” was knocked right out of the Top 5, although it still had 5.5 million views last week.

Jumping over to the Non-English films chart, the Spanish-language prequel “Bird Box Barcelona” dropped to second place with 6 million views, displaced from first by “Paradise,” the German sci-fi thriller, which received 8.1 million views, and was the #1 watched movie in Italy, Ukraine and Turkey … but not Germany.

Another new entry in third place was the South Korean film “Dream,” a sports comedy that takes place at the Homeless World Cup. That was the #1 watched movie on Netflix in South Korea, Japan and Indonesia. The Mexican crime doc “The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders” entered the Non-English film chart in fifth place with 2.1 million views, while the Mexican comedy “The (Almost) Legends” remained in fourth place with 2.9 million views.

Over on the TV side of things, “The Witcher” released the second half of its third season, allowing it to return to the #1 spot with 7.8 million views as the #1 watched show throughout Europe, and parts of Asia and Africa. Canada and the United States were still hooked on the third season of “Sweet Magnolias,” which took second place with 5.3 million views. “Too Hot to Handle” Season 3 took third place with 3.2 million views, followed by “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2 with 3 million views.

One show that showed up in the Netflix TV charts clearly got a bump by a current theatrical phenomenon, as Season 1 of the 2012 Netflix animated series “Barbie Life in the Dreamhouse” reentered the charts in sixth place with 1.9 million views. We’ll have to see if the other four seasons of that 10-year-old show get into the charts due to the success of the theatrical “Barbie” movie.

Finally, we get the Non-English TV charts, dominated by Season 4 of the Brazilian drama “Sintonia” and the second season of the manga series “Baki Hanma” with 6.4 million and 6 million views, respectively. The Korean series “King the Land” was finally bumped down to third place with 4 million views, followed by the Spanish limited series, “A Perfect Story” with 3.2 million views, and the Korean crime-drama “D.P.” Season 2 with 2.8 million views.

On Thursday, Part 2 of “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2 will hit Netflix, so expect that to get a nice bump in this week’s chart, as well as Season 2 of the British series “Heartstopper.” Volume 3 of the “Untold” series will launch this week with “Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child,” and then there are a bunch of new international films that we’ll have to wait and see if they make the non-English film chart this week.

