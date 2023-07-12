Netflix Top 10 (Week of July 3): ‘The Out-Laws’ and ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ top charts

There were many new entries into the Netflix Top 10 film chart for the week of July 3, some new seasons of familiar TV series, as well as a new comedy movie. Read on for this week’s analysis.

Chris Hemsworth‘s action-thriller “Extraction 2” has been dominating the English movie charts for weeks, but it was bumped by the new action-comedy “The Out-Laws,” starring Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan. It racked up 19.6 million views since debuting on the streamer to take the #1 spot, the most-watched movie in the United States and over forty other countries (but not the UK or Canada).

“Extraction 2” remained in second place with 8.9 million views to bring its total to 111.4 million views in four weeks of release. That’s just behind Jennifer Lopez‘s action flick “The Mother,” with 130 million views to date. As expected, the animated feature “Nimona,” was able to find more of an audience with more time on Netflix, last week receiving 6.7 million views, making the Top 10 in 26 countries.

Documentaries “Unknown: The Lost Pyramid” and “WHAM!” entered the charts in fifth place with 5.6 million views and eighth place with 4.4 million views, respectively. “Run Rabbit Run” and “Sniper: Assassin’s End” also remained in the charts in their second weekends.

“The Witcher” continues to be one of Netflix’s most popular series, as all three seasons made it into the English television list this week. Of course, Season 3 remained atop that list with a second week of 13.8 million views, but Season 1 was in sixth place with 2.6 million views and Season 2 followed in seventh place with 2.4 million views.

Another Netflix series, the legal drama “The Lincoln Lawyer” starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, took up two slots in the English TV chart with Season 2 debuting in second place with 7.4 million views, while Season 1 reentered in eighth place with 2.3 million views. Oddly, Season 2 was the most-watched series in just two countries, Israel and the Bahamas.

Other new entries included the comedy special “Tom Segura: Sledgehammer,” which hit the charts in third place with 4.5 million views, and the reality competition series “Is It Cake, Too?,” in fourth place with 4 million views. The Segura special was the most-watched English series in the United States, a rare country where “The Witcher” didn’t hold that honor.

The Turkish rom-com “Make Me Believe” keeps finding viewers, as it moved into first place for Non-English Films with 3.8 million views. It was followed in second place by Jérémie Rozan‘s French dramedy “Gold Brick,” with 3.4 million views, the most-watched film in France. The Indian anthology film “Lust Stories 2” moved into third place with 3 million views, followed by Spain’s “Through My Window: Across the Sea” (2.6 million views). Another Indian film, “Afwaah,” took fifth place with 1.5 million views.

Four Korean dramas placed in the Non-English television chart, including “Celebrity,” which was #1 with 5.6 million views, “King the Land” taking third place with 3.6 million views, “See You in my 19th Life” (2 million views for fifth place), and “Bloodhounds” in seventh place with 1.6 million views.

Interspersed among them were the new South African series “Fatal Seduction” taking second place with 5.1 million views (#1 in a good portion of Latin America), and the Mexican drama “The Surrogacy” with 2.2 million views (#1 in Mexico and Guatemala). The Colombian thriller “Fake Profile” and German limited series “Sleeping Dog” also placed in the Top 10.

Expect “Bird Box Barcelona,” the sequel to Netflix’s massive hit “Bird Box,” to enter the chart next week, with new series hitting the streamer, including “Quarterback” on Wednesday and Michelle Buteau‘s “Survival of the Thickest” on Thursday.

There are many international films and television series hitting Netflix this week, as well, so check back next Tuesday to see which ones make it into the most-watched charts.

