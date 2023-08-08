Netflix Top 10 (Week of July 31): How did ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 fare?

The second half of Season 2 of “The Lincoln Lawyer” put the popular crime drama back atop the Top 10 charts for the week of July 31, as far as the English TV list, but how did “Heartstopper” Season 2 fare after its August 3 debut? Read on for this week’s analysis.

It seems appropriate that we start with the TV chart this week, since two returning shows topped the English series list with the second half of the second season of “Lincoln Lawyer” receiving 6.7 million views, followed by “Heartstopper” in second place with 6.1 million views. “Lincoln Lawyer” was the #1 watched show in the United States, Canada, four European countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand, while “Hearstopper” was #1 in Mexico and a few other European countries, including the United Kingdom.

“The Witcher” Season 3 took third place on that chart with 5.4 million views, followed by Season 3 of “Sweet Magnolias” with 2.9 million views. The comedic doc series “How to Become a Cult Leader” debuted in fifth place with $2.1 million views.

Jackie Chan and Jon Cena’s action-adventure “Hidden Strike” remained atop the English film chart for a second week with 23.6 million views, as the #1 watched film in the United States and most of Latin and South America, as well as a good portion of Europe and Asia. “Happiness for Beginners” rose to second place with 13.1 million views, followed by “Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie” with 12.5 million views. The documentary “Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food” hit the charts in fourth place with 5.1 million views, while “Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child” entered the charts much lower with 3.3 million views for tenth place. The new thriller “River Wild” – not to be confused with the 1994 classic – only did slightly better with 3.4 million views in its first week.

The German apocalyptic thriller “Paradise” remained #1 on the Non-English Film list with 15.5 million views, in the Top 10 in 89 countries, followed by newcomer “Soulcatcher” from Poland with 11.6 million views, as the #1 watched movie in Brazil, Oman and Qatar. Another new entry was the Japanese black comedy “Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead,” which debuted in third place with 6.6 million views, and it was the most watched film in Hong Kong.

The Korean sports comedy “Dream” dropped to fourth place with 3.3 million views, while the Mexican true-crime doc “The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders” retained its fifth place spot with 2.1 million views.

The Spanish rom-com limited series “A Perfect Story” was atop the Non-English TV chart with 6.8 million views, making a nice jump from its fourth place debut last week. Turkish drama “The Tailor” Season 2 also leapt up to second place with 4.3 million views, while Season 1 reentered the chart in eighth place with 2 million views. The hit Korean rom-com “King the Land” remained in third place with 3.6 million views, while the country was also represented by Season 2 of “D.P.” in fifth place with 2.9 million views and fantasy series, “The Uncanny Counter: Season 2: Counter Punch,” hitting the chart in seventh place with 2.2 million views.

Streaming on Netflix this week is the second part of the “Untold” docuseries “Johnny Football” about football player Johnny Manziel, the new documentary “Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop” and the limited series “Painkiller.” The Gal Gadot film “Heart of Stone” also hits Netflix this Friday and is very likely to be topping the English film chart for the week.

Check back next week to see if any of the other new films or series made any sort of impact on the current chart.

